UK House Prices Edge Up 0.2% in June 2024, Lloyds Data Reveals
Latest Lloyds House Price Data and Market Analysis
June 2024 House Price Growth
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 0.2% in June, leaving them 0.6% higher than a year earlier, data from mortgage lender Lloyds showed on Tuesday.
Economists' Forecasts Compared
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had predicted a monthly house price rise of 0.1% and an annual rise of 0.8%.
Change in Index Name
The indicator was known as the Halifax House Price Index until this month.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Kate Holton)