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UK house prices inched higher in June, Lloyds data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK house prices inched higher in June, Lloyds data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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UK House Prices Edge Up 0.2% in June 2024, Lloyds Data Reveals

Latest Lloyds House Price Data and Market Analysis

June 2024 House Price Growth

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 0.2% in June, leaving them 0.6% higher than a year earlier, data from mortgage lender Lloyds showed on Tuesday.

Economists' Forecasts Compared

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had predicted a monthly house price rise of 0.1% and an annual rise of 0.8%.

Change in Index Name

The indicator was known as the Halifax House Price Index until this month.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • June’s 0.2% monthly increase beat the 0.1% Reuters consensus forecast, showing slightly stronger momentum in housing demand.
  • The 0.6% annual rise fell short of the 0.8% forecast, suggesting growth remains modest amid uncertainty in the market.
  • Broader data from Nationwide and ONS show durable house price growth—2.2% annually per Nationwide in June and a 3.8% lift to April—highlighting regional and indicator-based variation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK house prices rise in June 2024?
UK house prices rose by 0.2% in June 2024, according to data from Lloyds.
What is the annual change in UK house prices?
House prices in the UK are 0.6% higher than a year earlier.
Which index tracks UK house prices in this data?
The data was previously tracked as the Halifax House Price Index, now published by Lloyds.
Who reported and edited the UK house price data?
The data was reported by Suban Abdulla and edited by Kate Holton.

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