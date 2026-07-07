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HSBC halts some private credit lending, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC halts some private credit lending, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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HSBC Stops Lending to Riskier Private Credit Clients After Bankruptcies

HSBC's Lending Policy Shift in Private Credit Sector

Background and Reason for Lending Halt

July 7 (Reuters) - HSBC is halting lending to riskier private credit clients after high-profile bankruptcies cast doubt on underwriting standards in the sector and pushed banks to cut their exposure, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.  

Client Impact and Strategic Refocus

The bank has told some clients it will not renew their lending facilities after deciding to stop lending to private credit funds that did not offer sufficient returns to justify the risk, the report said. It will instead focus on lower-risk private credit funds, the report added.

HSBC's Response and Market Reactions

HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 

Financial Impact and Sector Implications

Exposure to private credit lending has troubled Europe's biggest lender, adding to the market jitters around the sector. HSBC in May took a $400 million hit linked to ⁠the collapse of British mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC has halted about $4 billion in planned private credit investments following a $400 million hit linked to the collapse of UK mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions (investing.com).
  • The bank’s private credit exposure stands at around $22 billion (approximately 2 % of its loan book), with total private markets exposure near $111 billion (pymnts.com).
  • Regulatory scrutiny and market jitters in private credit—an opaque $3.5 trillion sector—are driving HSBC’s more cautious approach, prompting a completed review of lending standards (foreignpolicyjournal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has HSBC halted lending to some private credit clients?
HSBC halted lending due to high-profile bankruptcies casting doubt on underwriting standards and prompting banks to reduce risk exposure.
What criteria is HSBC using to renew lending facilities?
HSBC will not renew lending to private credit funds that do not offer sufficient returns to justify the risk.
What type of clients will HSBC focus on in private credit lending?
HSBC will focus on lower-risk private credit funds rather than riskier and insufficiently profitable clients.
How has private credit exposure impacted HSBC recently?
HSBC faced a $400 million hit in May linked to the collapse of the British mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions.
Did HSBC comment on the news outside regular business hours?
HSBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

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