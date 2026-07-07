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Britain's bond market may limit what Burnham can do as PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Britain’s Bond Market Poses Key Challenges for PM Andy Burnham

By Harry Robertson

Key Pressure Points and Market Dynamics Facing Burnham

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's brittle bond market is looming large over Andy Burnham, Britain's likely next prime minister, and could constrain what the left-leaning former mayor of Manchester can do in office.

Burnham has already moved to calm investors’ nerves over a potential spending surge by promising to stick to the government's current fiscal rules.

Yet Prime Minister Keir Starmer has left him with a £4.7 billion ($6.27 billion) funding gap for defence, suggesting he use the government's "headroom" against the spending rules to plug it.

Burnham has had some good fortune, however. Britain's bond yields - and so government borrowing costs - have fallen sharply as a U.S.-Iran deal has caused oil prices to tumble.

Bond Yields and Economic Pressures

Here are the key pressure points facing Burnham in the bond markets:

Comparative Yields and Inflation Challenges

Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds are higher than in other rich economies and hit an 18-year peak in May as the Iran war drove up energy prices.

Britain has struggled to tamp down inflation in recent years, keeping interest rates high. High public debt, and the scars of the Liz Truss mini-budget crisis in 2022, have also been factors keeping yields elevated.

Yields dropped as bonds rallied in mid-May when Burnham committed to the fiscal rules, although the main driver was the developing U.S.-Iran peace agreement which pulled down borrowing costs globally.

Investor Sentiment and Political Uncertainty

Markets are keen to hear who Burnham's choice of finance minister, or chancellor, will be and whether he will ultimately bend the fiscal rules slightly.

"When the government returns in September ... that's when things really heat up," said Neil Mehta, portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay.

"That's when you start to hear rumours about policy changes and that's when the gilt markets become a bit more nervous."

Structural Vulnerabilities in the UK Bond Market

Energy Dependence and Inflation Sensitivity

Burnham will have to contend with a UK bond market and economy that's vulnerable to energy shocks.

Britain is an energy importer with low levels of storage and a gas-driven electricity pricing model, which has pushed up its bond yields more than others during the war.

Mustafa Oguz Caylan, G10 rates strategist at UBS, said longer-dated bonds are more sensitive to inflation in the UK than the U.S. and Europe.

Inflation-Linked Debt and Market Dislocation

"That partly has to do with the UK having very high inflation-linked debt, roughly 25%," he said. "The dislocation in the gilt market in 2022 is also another factor."

Debt interest spending was £3.3 billion above forecasts in May alone as inflation pushed up payments on inflation-linked bonds, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Debt Issuance and Central Bank Actions

The government borrowed hundreds of billions of pounds to support the economy through COVID-19, then was rapidly hit by the Ukraine war energy shock, keeping bond issuance high.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is actively selling its pandemic-era bond holdings, adding to the pressure on markets to absorb the debt.

"The positive I see is that the level of gilt yields is so front and center of the political discussion," Kim Crawford, global rates portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management, said at a conference last month.

"I think there is an understanding that budget constraints are tighter now."

International Influences and Future Outlook

Global Events and Market Optimism

It's not all gloom, however.

International factors are typically the biggest driver of UK bond markets, and the U.S.-Iran framework deal has let energy flow through the Strait of Hormuz and oil prices slide back to pre-war levels. That has prompted traders to sharply scale back their bets on central bank rate hikes.

"We are positive on the outlook for UK gilts," said James Bilson, a fixed income strategist at Schroders.

"In our view, most indicators point towards policy easing in the UK rather than tightening."

Enduring Fiscal Challenges

Yet many of the underlying fiscal problems that weighed on Starmer will remain.

Britain spends around 9% of its revenues on debt interest, which is forecast to be roughly £109 billion in 2026/27, compared to around £68 billion on the defence budget, highlighting the trade-offs Burnham will soon have to face.

($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Additional reporting by Naomi Rovnick; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • UK 10‑year gilt yields hit an 18‑year high of around 5.17% in mid‑May, raising borrowing costs for the government.
  • About 25% of UK gilts are inflation‑linked, amplifying debt interest when RPI inflation rises; debt interest was £2.4 bn (12.4%) above forecast in May.
  • Public sector borrowing in May reached £23.3 bn—£5.6 bn above OBR forecasts—and debt interest payable hit a record May high of £11.7 bn, squeezing fiscal headroom.

Frequently Asked Questions

How could Britain's bond market limit Prime Minister Andy Burnham's options?
High bond yields and debt-related spending pressures may force Burnham to maintain strict fiscal rules and limit new government spending.
Why are UK bond yields higher compared to other rich economies?
Elevated yields are due to persistent inflation, high public debt, and recent energy shocks affecting the UK's bond market.
What role do international events play in UK bond markets?
International factors, such as a U.S.-Iran peace deal, often influence UK bond yields more than domestic policy.
How much is the UK government projected to spend on debt interest?
Debt interest is forecast to be roughly £109 billion in 2026/27, exceeding major budget items like defense.
What are investors watching for as Burnham takes office?
Markets are keen to see Burnham’s choice of finance minister and whether he adheres to or adjusts existing fiscal rules.

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