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Stocks ease despite upbeat Samsung forecast, yen languishes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stocks ease despite upbeat Samsung forecast, yen languishes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Asian Stocks Ease Despite Samsung's Record Profit Forecast, Yen Lows

Market Movements and Economic Factors

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Stock Market Performance in Asia

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks drifted lower on Tuesday, even after South Korea's Samsung Electronics forecast an eye-popping 19-fold jump in second-quarter profit, while the Japanese yen remained pinned near 40-year lows amid intervention speculation.

Samsung's Record Profit Forecast

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, estimated April-June operating profit at 89.4 trillion won ($58.44 billion), a third straight quarter of record operating profit.

Regional Indexes and Investor Sentiment

South Korean shares slumped 4.1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.73%. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.08%.

AI-Related Shares and Economic Concerns

The sharp rally in AI-related shares has likely been driven by concerns over the economy and inflation, with worries about the outlook — including worsening tensions involving Iran — prompting investors to seek refuge in the sector, said Toru Suehiro, chief economist at Daiwa Securities.

"While it would be healthier for share prices to move in line with the economy and the real economy, those conditions do not change that rapidly," Suehiro said in a note, adding that markets were therefore likely to remain range-bound.

Wall Street and Global Tech Developments

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Wall Street overnight, buoyed by hopes that artificial intelligence will fuel a strong second-quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI ended the day up 0.29%, while the S&P 500 .SPX jumped 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC climbed 1.12%.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix <000660.KS> launched on Monday a U.S. share sale to raise 43 trillion won ($28.07 billion) and drew indications of interest for up to $7 billion from major investors. Broadcom <AVGO.O> announced it had expanded its partnership with Apple <AAPL.O> to develop and supply custom chips through 2031.

Currency and Commodity Markets

Yen Weakness and Intervention Speculation

INTERVENTION ON THE HORIZON?

In currency markets, the yen languished near 40-year lows on Tuesday as traders grew emboldened to push the currency lower with no sign yet of intervention by Japanese authorities, though the risk of a surprise yen-buying move by Tokyo kept losses in check.

The yen <JPY=> struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar in early Asia trade and weakened to nearly its lowest against the British pound since 2007 at 217.09 <GBPJPY=>, having slid to a new low overnight.

Japan is scheduled to hold an auction of 30-year government bonds on Tuesday. If the auction is weak, government bond yields could rise further and accelerate selling of the yen, said Akihiko Yokoo, senior analyst at MUFG Bank.

Dollar and Euro Movements

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.03% to 100.89, with the euro down 0.01% at $1.1439.

Oil and Commodity Prices

Oil edged higher, but gains were limited as traders turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects after prices hit pre-Iran war levels on Monday.

U.S. crude rose 0.54% to $68.92 a barrel and Brent rose to $72.34 per barrel, up 0.49% on the day.

Geopolitical Events and Central Bank Policy

US-Iran Tensions and Global Impact

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Upcoming Events: NATO and the Federal Reserve

Trump will attend a NATO meeting in Turkey this week, and Fed watchers will get another glimpse into how new Chair Kevin Warsh steers the central bank when it releases Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday, the first of his tenure.

Bond Yields and Precious Metals

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> rose 0.42 basis point to 4.483%, from 4.479% late on Monday.

In commodity markets, gold lost 0.49% to $4,143.59 an ounce. Silver fell almost 1% to $61.47 an ounce and copper edged 0.21% lower to $13,375.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung Electronics projects Q2 operating profit of ~89.4 trillion won (~$58.4 billion), up roughly 1,810% year‑on‑year, driven by AI‑fueled memory chip demand.
  • South Korean shares fell 4.1%, MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan index dropped 0.73%, and Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.08%, as economic and inflation concerns offset tech optimism.
  • The yen hovered below 162 per dollar—its weakest since 1986—raising intervention fears, though Tokyo has remained inactive, keeping markets cautious.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks fall despite strong Samsung earnings?
Asian stocks declined due to persistent economic and inflation concerns, even as Samsung forecast a significant rise in profits.
What is happening with the Japanese yen?
The yen is trading near 40-year lows, with traders watching for possible intervention as it weakens against major currencies.
How did U.S. stock markets perform?
All major U.S. stock indexes ended higher, buoyed by optimism around artificial intelligence and second-quarter earnings.
What are the key developments with Samsung and SK Hynix?
Samsung forecast a 19-fold rise in quarterly profit, while SK Hynix launched a major U.S. share sale to raise capital.
How are commodities reacting to market conditions?
Oil prices edged higher, but gains were limited, while gold, silver, and copper prices saw marginal declines.

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