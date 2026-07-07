Denmark to buy two maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing, defence ministry says

Denmark's Acquisition of P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Details of the Purchase

July 7 (Reuters) - Denmark will buy two P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing, the country's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Background and Strategic Considerations

Denmark said last September it was considering acquiring submarine-hunting maritime patrol aircraft to strengthen surveillance around the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Official Statement from Defence Minister

"With maritime patrol aircraft, Denmark's ability to enforce sovereignty and monitor the region is significantly strengthened," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said in a statement, adding the aircraft would help Denmark meet NATO capability targets in anti-submarine warfare.

Financial and Geopolitical Context

Deal Value

The government gave no figures on the value of the deal.

Geopolitical Implications

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for U.S. control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China. His administration has also accused Denmark of not doing enough to safeguard Greenland and the wider Arctic region.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Essi Lehto and Sharon Singleton)