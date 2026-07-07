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Google, RWE back Proxima Fusion in €411 million financing round - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google, RWE back Proxima Fusion in €411 million financing round

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Investing Startups Energy technology

Proxima Fusion Raises €411M from Google, RWE to Advance Fusion Energy

Proxima Fusion Secures Major Investment to Drive Fusion Energy Innovation

Overview of the Funding Round

July 7 (Reuters) - Magnetic fusion start-up Proxima Fusion has raised €411 million ($469.69 million) from investors including Alphabet's Google and German utility RWE as part of a financing round, the Munich-based start-up said on Tuesday.

Statements from Leadership

• "Proxima’s financing demonstrates that Europe can not only invent breakthrough technologies, but also build globally competitive companies around them," Francesco Sciortino, Proxima Fusion's chief executive, said in a statement

Key Investors and Valuation

• The round was led by XTX Ventures and East X Ventures, with RWE and Google as strategic investors, the company said

• It added that the financing round brings Proxima Fusion's valuation to €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion)

• German utility company RWE invested €25 million euros in the funding round

Strategic Partnerships and Project Plans

Collaboration with RWE

• RWE signed an agreement with Proxima to partner on building the first stellarator fusion power plant on the site of a former nuclear fission power plant in Gundremmingen, Bavaria

Fusion Energy Advantages

Environmental and Technological Benefits

• Unlike the burning of fossil fuels or the fission process of existing nuclear power plants, nuclear fusion offers the possibility of abundant energy without pollution, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases, replicating with lasers or magnets the reaction that fuels the sun

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The €411 million funding, among the largest private investments in European fusion to date, positions Proxima as Europe’s best‑funded fusion company and brings its valuation to roughly €2.4 billion (streetinsider.com).
  • Strategic investors include Alphabet’s Google, signaling tech sector belief in fusion’s potential as long‑term, carbon‑free energy, and RWE, which also holds a partnership to build Proxima’s future stellarator power plant on a decommissioned nuclear site in Gundremmingen, Bavaria (streetinsider.com).
  • The financing supports the development of Alpha, a net‑energy stellarator demonstrator in Garching slated for the early 2030s, paving the way toward Stellaris—Europe’s first commercial stellarator fusion plant planned for Gundremmingen (streetinsider.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Proxima Fusion raise in its latest round?
Proxima Fusion raised €411 million ($469.69 million) in its latest financing round.
Which major investors participated in Proxima Fusion’s financing?
Key investors include Alphabet's Google, German utility RWE, XTX Ventures, and East X Ventures.
What is Proxima Fusion’s valuation after the financing round?
The financing round brings Proxima Fusion's valuation to €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion).
What partnership has RWE formed with Proxima Fusion?
RWE partnered with Proxima Fusion to build the first stellarator fusion power plant on the site of a former nuclear fission plant in Gundremmingen, Bavaria.
What makes nuclear fusion an attractive energy source?
Nuclear fusion aims to provide abundant energy with no pollution, radioactive waste, or greenhouse gases.

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