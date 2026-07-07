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Global LNG trade hit record in 2025, but Middle East conflict clouds outlook, IGU says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global LNG trade hit record in 2025, but Middle East conflict clouds outlook, IGU says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Global LNG Trade Reaches All-Time High in 2025 Amid Middle East Conflict Risks

Record LNG Trade Growth and Geopolitical Challenges

By Marwa Rashad and Emily Chow

LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Global liquefied natural gas trade hit a record last year as strong U.S. exports and rising European imports offset weaker Asian purchases, the International Gas Union said in a report on Wednesday.

Conflict in the Middle East could lead to a contraction in 2026, however, it warned.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on LNG Outlook

"The conflict in the Gulf has damaged LNG infrastructure, clouded the outlook for the region's expansion projects, and exposed Asian buyers to flow uncertainty and higher prices," IGU President Andrea Stegher said.

Key Global LNG Trade Statistics for 2025

  • Global LNG trade rose 6.3% to 436.98 million metric tons in 2025, the fastest rate of growth since 2022, the IGU said in the report.

European LNG Imports Surge

  • Europe recorded the largest increase in imports, up 26.1 million tons to 126.2 million tons, as it replenished inventories and replaced lower Russian gas flows.

Asia Pacific: Largest Importing Region

  • Asia Pacific remained the largest LNG-importing region, receiving 168.7 million tons, though imports to Asia were down 9.2 million tons, due mainly to lower demand in China and India.
China and Japan: Leading Importers
  • China remained the world's largest LNG importer at 69.77 million tons, but imports fell 8.9 million tons year-on-year.
  • The report highlights diverging trends in Asia, with Chinese LNG imports down due to stronger domestic supply and higher pipeline imports from Russia, while lower production in parts of Southeast Asia boosted reliance on LNG spot purchases.
  • Japan was the second-largest importer at 67.37 million tons, while South Korea increased imports by 1.7 million tons to 48.67 million tons.
Emerging Asian Economies and LNG Demand
  • The IGU said prolonged periods of elevated LNG prices could weigh on demand growth in emerging Asian economies, particularly in South and Southeast Asia.
  • Chinese LNG re-exports rose 45.8% to 0.67 million tons.

Top Global LNG Exporters

  • The U.S. remained the world's largest LNG exporter, shipping 110.74 million tons, followed by Qatar with 81.51 million tons and Australia with 80.32 million tons.

About the International Gas Union (IGU)

  • The IGU has more ​than 130 members worldwide, representing more than 90% of the global gas market.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Global LNG trade rose 6.3% to 436.98 mt in 2025 — the fastest growth since 2022, helped by U.S. exports and European replenishment.
  • U.S. exported a record 156 bcm (≈110 mt) of LNG in 2025, with Europe as the main destination, compensating for reduced Asian demand.
  • Middle East conflict, especially disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz, may cut up to 20% of global LNG supply in near term and delay expansion, undermining medium‑term outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did global LNG trade grow in 2025?
Global LNG trade rose 6.3% to 436.98 million metric tons in 2025, the fastest growth since 2022.
Which regions saw the largest changes in LNG imports?
Europe recorded the largest increase in imports, while Asia Pacific remained the top importing region but saw a decline in volume.
How did Middle East conflict affect the LNG market outlook?
Conflict in the Middle East damaged infrastructure and created uncertainty, possibly leading to a contraction in LNG trade in 2026.
Who were the largest LNG exporters in 2025?
The U.S. was the largest exporter at 110.74 million tons, followed by Qatar and Australia.
What factors drove the decline in Asian LNG demand?
Lower demand in China and India, stronger domestic supply, and more Russian pipeline imports resulted in decreased Asian LNG imports.

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