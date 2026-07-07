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Young & Co's sales rise as good weather, soccer draw drinkers to pubs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Young & Co's sales rise as good weather, soccer draw drinkers to pubs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Young & Co's Sales Climb on World Cup Fever and Favorable Summer Weather

Young & Co's Financial Performance Overview

July 7 (Reuters) - British pub operator Young & Co's Brewery said on Tuesday its like-for-like sales rose nearly 6% in the first 14 weeks of its financial year as good weather and the soccer World Cup drew drinkers to its pubs and gardens. 

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details: 

Revenue Growth

• Revenue for the period between March 31 and July 6 was up 9.4% overall, helped by the newly acquired Cubitt House pubs, and up 5.5% on a like-for-like basis, the firm said.

Impact of Summer Weather and World Cup

• A good start to summer in England boosted sales at Young & Co's riverside locations and at pubs with gardens.

• "(Performance) was supported by favourable weather, a busy summer of sport, with England’s success in the World Cup so far a welcome boost, and contributions from our expanded estate," CEO Simon Dodd said.

Extended Opening Hours

• It said extended opening hours contributed to strong sales for Young & Co, after the government last week permitted pubs and bars to remain open until 5 am for England's match against Mexico over the weekend.

Analyst Commentary

• "The result continues to validate Young’s premium, differentiated, and well-invested estate, which is well-positioned to capture high-footfall occasions," Panmure Liberum analyst Anna Barnfather said.

Outlook for the Year Ahead

• The firm said it was confident in the year ahead despite a challenging backdrop of higher energy costs and tighter consumer spending.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales rose approximately 5.5–7% in the 14 weeks to early July, with total revenue up ~9.4%, aided by Cubitt House acquisitions (es.tradingview.com)
  • Warm weather and England’s World Cup success drove drinker footfall, especially at riverside and garden pubs; extended opening until 5 am for England’s match added to sales (youngs.co.uk)
  • Despite cost pressures (energy, wages), the improved trading and premium estate give Young’s confidence for the year ahead (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Young & Co's sales increase in early summer?
Sales rose due to good weather, the soccer World Cup, and newly acquired pubs boosting overall revenue.
How much did Young & Co's like-for-like sales grow?
Young & Co's like-for-like sales rose 5.5% in the first 14 weeks of its financial year.
What impact did the World Cup have on pub sales?
The World Cup drew more customers to pubs, especially with extended opening hours during England's matches.
Which locations saw the highest sales boost?
Young & Co's riverside pubs and those with gardens reported the highest sales increases.
Is Young & Co optimistic about the rest of the year?
Despite higher energy costs and tighter consumer spending, Young & Co remains confident for the year ahead.

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