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US in talks on Europe missile co-production, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Defense Markets

US and Europe in Talks Over Missile Co-Production to Boost Defense Manufacturing

US-European Defense Collaboration and Its Implications

By Sabine Siebold

Missile Co-Production Discussions

ANKARA, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. is in talks with Germany and other European nations about establishing co-production of Raytheon's AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles and a maintenance facility for Lockheed's PAC-3 Patriot missiles in Europe, a source told Reuters. 

Potential Impact on US Defense Manufacturing

If implemented, both projects could free up capacity at Raytheon and Lockheed Martin factories in the United States and enable the U.S. defence giants to ramp up production at home.

NATO Industry Forum and Statement of Intent

The countries will sign a statement of intent at a NATO Industry Forum on the sidelines of the military alliance's Ankara summit later on Tuesday, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Missile Demand and Geopolitical Context

High Demand in Ukraine

Both PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence units and AIM-120C-8 missiles, launched by NASAMS air defence systems as well as by F-16 fighter jets, are in high demand in Ukraine where Kyiv has been fighting off Russian attacks since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

US Pressure on European Allies

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised European allies for relying on the U.S. for their security, while pressing them to boost defence spending and buy more U.S. equipment. He has also threatened at times to pull Washington out of NATO.

Defense Production Act and Supply Chain Concerns

In mid-June, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to ​address constraints in weapons supply and development ‌for munitions production and supply chains.

The move followed growing ​concern in Washington about the capacity of ​U.S. weapons manufacturers to meet demand, as both the war on Iran and the war in Ukraine have depleted U.S. arms stocks. 

Encouragement of US-Europe Co-Production

Trump has also encouraged co-production of U.S. weapons with Europe.

(Reporting by Sabine SieboldEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Co-production of AIM‑120 AMRAAM and PAC‑3 missile maintenance in Europe could alleviate U.S. domestic manufacturing constraints.
  • High demand for these systems stems from ongoing Ukraine defense needs amid Russia’s 2022 invasion.
  • President Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act on June 11, 2026, to address bottlenecks in U.S. munitions supply chains.
  • European defense spending has surged—NATO allies plan to reveal arms deals worth tens of billions at Ankara forum ahead of summit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the US and European nations discussing regarding missile production?
They are in talks to establish co-production of Raytheon's AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles and a maintenance facility for Lockheed's PAC-3 Patriot missiles in Europe.
Why is missile co-production being considered between the US and Europe?
Co-production could free up US factory capacity for Raytheon and Lockheed, allowing defense companies to increase production amid rising demand.
Which missiles are expected to be part of the US-Europe co-production plan?
The plan includes Raytheon's AIM-120 AMRAAM and Lockheed's PAC-3 Patriot missiles.
How is the war in Ukraine related to these missile production talks?
Both PAC-3 and AIM-120C-8 missiles are in high demand in Ukraine, where they are used in air defense against Russian attacks.
When will a statement of intent be signed for the missile projects?
A statement of intent is expected to be signed at a NATO Industry Forum during the Ankara summit.

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