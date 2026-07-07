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Yen pinned near 40-year low in test of Tokyo's intervention resolve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen pinned near 40-year low in test of Tokyo's intervention resolve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Yen Pinned Near 40-Year Low as Traders Challenge Tokyo’s Intervention Resolve

Market Reactions and Currency Movements

By Rae Wee

Yen Weakness and Intervention Speculation

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - The yen weakened anew on Tuesday as traders grew emboldened to push the currency lower with no sign yet of intervention by Japanese authorities, though the risk of a surprise yen-buying move by Tokyo kept losses in check.

The yen struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar in early Asia trade and languished near its lowest level against the British pound since 2007 at 217.09, having slid to a new low overnight.

The euro last bought 185.47 yen, following a 0.5% rise in the previous session.

Analyst Commentary on Intervention

"There had been speculation at the end of last week that Japan could intervene again to support the yen during the U.S. holiday when trading conditions were less liquid, but no action has been taken, contributing to the yen giving back some of its recent gains," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

The yen found some support late last week as traders grew wary of a possible shift in Japan's intervention strategy, though they said the currency's sudden jump on Thursday was not indicative of official action.

Fed Hike Bets Recede

FED HIKE BETS RECEDE

Dollar and Other Major Currencies

In the broader market, the dollar was on shaky ground as investors continued to pare back expectations of U.S. rate hikes this year following an underwhelming jobs report that came in far below expectations.

The euro edged a touch higher to $1.1442, extending gains from overnight, while sterling rose to a more than two-week high of $1.34005.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last at 100.86.

Market Expectations for Fed Policy

Investors are now pricing in roughly 29 basis points worth of Federal Reserve rate hikes by December, down from about 38 bps a week ago.

"I think current market pricing is probably a little bit underpriced... we still think that the FOMC will have to start tightening from December... markets are thinking that the rate-hiking cycle will start a little bit sooner than we expect, but the extent of the (hikes) is still below our expectations," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Upcoming FOMC Minutes and Other Currencies

Focus now turns to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) June meeting on Wednesday for clues about the rate outlook.

"We know that (Chair Kevin) Warsh doesn't like providing forward guidance, so I think the minutes tomorrow will probably be less informative than previous minutes," Kong said.

In other currencies, the Australian dollar steadied at $0.6955, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.02% to $0.5702.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The yen is hovering near its 40‑year low (~¥162/USD), pressured by a persistent yield differential and carry‑trade flows (investing.com).
  • Markets are on high alert for potential Japanese FX intervention—especially given past actions and depleted reserves—but analysts doubt any move would have lasting effect (marketscreener.com).
  • Weak U.S. jobs data has reduced near‑term Fed rate‑hike bets, helping temper dollar strength; focus now shifts to the FOMC June minutes for rate guidance (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Japanese yen nearing a 40-year low?
The yen is weakening due to a lack of intervention by Japanese authorities and ongoing market speculation, pushing the currency to its lowest levels in decades.
What are traders watching in relation to the yen's decline?
Traders are watching for potential intervention by Tokyo to support the yen, as well as shifts in global rate hike expectations.
How did other major currencies perform?
The euro gained against the yen and dollar, while sterling reached a two-week high as US rate hike bets decreased.
What is the outlook for US Federal Reserve rate hikes?
Expectations for Fed rate hikes have receded, with investors now pricing in fewer increases by December after a weak jobs report.
Which analyst comments are highlighted in the article?
Lee Hardman of MUFG and Carol Kong from Commonwealth Bank of Australia provided insights on the yen’s movement and Federal Reserve outlook.

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