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Finance

Italy's Avio to sell 7% stake to Advent for €109.4 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Avio to Sell 7% Stake to Advent for €109.4 Million to Boost Expansion

Avio's Strategic Stake Sale and Expansion Plans

Details of the Transaction

July 6 (Reuters) - Italian rocket maker Avio on Monday agreed to sell a minority stake of about 7% to private equity firm Advent International for €109.4 million ($125.18 million) to support its expansion, including in the United States.

Share Issuance and Subscription Terms

• The deal, subject to conditions including government approval, involves the issuance of up to 3.28 million new shares at €33.40 each, with Advent subscribing in cash at closing, Avio said.

Purpose and Strategic Rationale

• "The capital strengthens Avio's balance sheet and accelerates its long-term strategy to address critical shortages in solid rocket motor production across both the U.S. and Europe," Avio said in a statement.

Market Context and Financial Performance

Expansion Amid Rising Defense Spending

• Avio, with a market value of about $1.8 billion, is looking to expand its footprint as defense spending rises and supply bottlenecks persist.

Recent Financial Results

• In May, the company reported a rise in first-quarter core earnings from a year earlier, as stronger revenue offset increased costs linked to its U.S. business.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Advent’s €109.4 million investment will strengthen Avio’s balance sheet and support strategic growth in U.S. and European solid rocket motor production.
  • Avio recently launched a €400 million capital increase, directing 80% toward building a U.S. rocket motor plant, with operations expected by early 2028.
  • The company has secured a $65 million U.S. defense contract and is finalizing a location for its American facility amid rising missile demand and supply constraints.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a stake in Avio?
Advent International is acquiring about 7% of Avio through a share issuance.
How much is Advent International investing in Avio?
Advent International is investing €109.4 million for the new shares.
What is the purpose of the new investment in Avio?
The investment will support Avio's expansion, especially in the US, and address rocket motor production shortages.
How will the stake sale affect Avio's balance sheet?
The capital injection is expected to strengthen Avio's balance sheet and accelerate long-term strategy.
What conditions are attached to the Avio stake sale deal?
The deal is subject to government approval and other conditions.

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