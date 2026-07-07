UK’s Beauty Tech Group Raises Full-Year Sales and Profit Forecasts After Strong H1

Strong First-Half Performance Drives Upgraded Financial Outlook

July 7 (Reuters) - British at-home beauty device maker The Beauty Tech Group raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, citing strong first-half growth across its core brands and key markets.

Upgraded Revenue and Profit Forecasts

Here are some more details:

Financial Projections

• The company forecast revenue of no less than £170 million ($227.39 million) and adjusted core profit of at least £45 million for the year ending December 31.

Comparison with Analyst Expectations

• The forecasts are above analyst expectations of £161.7 million and £41.5 million in a company-compiled consensus.

First-Half Performance Highlights

• The beauty tech firm said that it maintained strong momentum through the first six months, with half-year revenue expected to come in materially ahead of the same period last year.

CEO Statement and Market Outlook

• "With a number of product launches in the pipeline, coupled with the At-Home Beauty Device market continuing to grow at pace, we enter the second half of the year with positive momentum," - CEO Laurence Newman

Upcoming Interim Results

• The group is scheduled to publish its interim results for six months to June 30, 2026 in September.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)