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Finance

UK's Beauty Tech raises annual sales, profit forecasts after strong first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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UK’s Beauty Tech Group Raises Full-Year Sales and Profit Forecasts After Strong H1

Strong First-Half Performance Drives Upgraded Financial Outlook

July 7 (Reuters) - British at-home beauty device maker The Beauty Tech Group raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, citing strong first-half growth across its core brands and key markets.

Upgraded Revenue and Profit Forecasts

Here are some more details:

Financial Projections

• The company forecast revenue of no less than £170 million ($227.39 million) and adjusted core profit of at least £45 million for the year ending December 31.

Comparison with Analyst Expectations

• The forecasts are above analyst expectations of £161.7 million and £41.5 million in a company-compiled consensus.

First-Half Performance Highlights

• The beauty tech firm said that it maintained strong momentum through the first six months, with half-year revenue expected to come in materially ahead of the same period last year.

CEO Statement and Market Outlook

• "With a number of product launches in the pipeline, coupled with the At-Home Beauty Device market continuing to grow at pace, we enter the second half of the year with positive momentum," - CEO Laurence Newman

Upcoming Interim Results

• The group is scheduled to publish its interim results for six months to June 30, 2026 in September.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Forecasts raised above consensus: revenue ≥ £170 m vs £161.7 m expected, adjusted EBITDA ≥ £45 m vs £41.5 m consensus (investegate.co.uk)
  • H1 FY26 sales materially ahead of H1 2025 across core business, key markets and channels (investegate.co.uk)
  • FY25 was transformational: revenue +39% to £141 m, own‑brand revenue +60%, margins strengthened, net cash position of £40.8 m (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the new profit guidance compare to analyst expectations?
The new adjusted core profit forecast of at least £45 million is above analyst expectations of £41.5 million.
What is driving Beauty Tech Group’s positive outlook?
Strong first-half growth across core brands and markets, along with upcoming product launches and continued market growth, drive the positive outlook.
When will Beauty Tech Group release its interim results?
The group is scheduled to publish interim results for six months to June 30, 2026, in September.

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