Vista Equity, Quinti Capital Make Bid for French Adtech Firm Criteo

Acquisition Offer Details and Market Impact

Background of the Acquisition Bid

July 6 (Reuters) - Vista Equity Partners and investment firm Quinti Capital have offered to acquire French advertising-technology company Criteo, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Offer Valuation and Premium

• The firms submitted an offer last week that valued Criteo at more than a 50% premium to its recent share price, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

Market Reaction and Share Price Movement

• U.S.-listed shares of Criteo closed 21.4% higher at $23.17 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $1.16 billion. Bloomberg News reported the development earlier in the day.

Criteo's Response and Company Profile

Company's Decision Status

• Paris-based Criteo has not yet made a decision on how to respond to the takeover approach, the sources added.

Overview of Criteo's Business

Core Services and Technology

• Criteo provides digital advertising and retail media services, using data and artificial intelligence to help brands and retailers target shoppers and drive online sales.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York, Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)