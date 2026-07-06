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Vista Equity, Quinti Capital offer to buy French adtech firm Criteo, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vista Equity, Quinti Capital offer to buy French adtech firm Criteo, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Vista Equity, Quinti Capital Make Bid for French Adtech Firm Criteo

Acquisition Offer Details and Market Impact

Background of the Acquisition Bid

July 6 (Reuters) - Vista Equity Partners and investment firm Quinti Capital have offered to acquire French advertising-technology company Criteo, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Offer Valuation and Premium

• The firms submitted an offer last week that valued Criteo at more than a 50% premium to its recent share price, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

Market Reaction and Share Price Movement

• U.S.-listed shares of Criteo closed 21.4% higher at $23.17 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $1.16 billion. Bloomberg News reported the development earlier in the day.

Criteo's Response and Company Profile

Company's Decision Status

• Paris-based Criteo has not yet made a decision on how to respond to the takeover approach, the sources added.

Overview of Criteo's Business

Core Services and Technology

• Criteo provides digital advertising and retail media services, using data and artificial intelligence to help brands and retailers target shoppers and drive online sales.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York, Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Private equity firms Vista Equity and Quinti Capital have offered to buy Criteo at a valuation exceeding a 50% premium to recent share prices
  • Criteo’s U.S.‐listed shares rose sharply — closing around $23.17, up roughly 21–29%, valuing the company near $1.16 billion
  • Criteo, a Paris‐based digital advertising and retail media firm, has not announced how it will respond to the proposal

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has offered to acquire Criteo?
Vista Equity Partners and Quinti Capital have offered to acquire French adtech firm Criteo.
What premium does the offer value Criteo at?
The offer values Criteo at more than a 50% premium to its recent share price.
How did Criteo’s share price react to the takeover news?
Criteo’s U.S.-listed shares closed 21.4% higher at $23.17 on Monday.
What does Criteo specialize in?
Criteo provides digital advertising and retail media services using data and artificial intelligence.
Has Criteo made a decision on the takeover offer?
Criteo has not yet made a decision on how to respond to the takeover offer.

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