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Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Shell Lifts Q2 Integrated Gas Forecast But Faces Output Drop After Qatar Attack

Shell's Q2 Performance and Impact of Middle East Conflict

By Stephanie Kelly

Updated Guidance for Integrated Gas Production

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Shell raised its guidance slightly on Tuesday for its integrated gas production in the April-June quarter, though output is expected to be sharply lower than in the first quarter because of effects from the Middle East conflict. 

Trading Results and Chemicals Unit Performance

Trading results at Shell's chemicals and products unit, which includes the group's big oil trading desk, are expected to be in line with the previous quarter's strong performance, the group said in a quarterly trading update.

Production Figures and Forecasts

Q2 Output Estimates

Shell guided for its integrated gas output in the April-to-June period to be about 610,000 to 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down around 30% from the 909,000 boed it produced in the first quarter.

Previous Expectations

It previously expected a range of 580,000 to 640,000 boed.

Qatar Facility Attack and Operational Impact

Pearl GTL Facility Shutdown

Production at Shell's Pearl gas-to-liquids facility in Qatar stopped in mid-March after an attack on the Ras Laffan Industrial City damaged the facility.

Extent of Damage and Repair Timeline

Pearl GTL, a two-train facility that can process up to 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of wellhead gas, converting it into 140,000 bpd of gas-to-liquids, sustained damage on one of the trains in the attacks, Shell previously said, and repairs would take around a year.

Middle East Production Share

About 20%, or 550,000 boed, of Shell's oil and gas production comes from the Middle East, with around 10% of that Qatar-related.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell raised its Q2 integrated gas output guidance slightly to 610,000–650,000 boed from a prior 580,000–640,000 boed range (down ~30 % from Q1's 909,000 boed) (shell.com).
  • The guidance cut reflects damage sustained at the Pearl GTL facility in Qatar due to mid‑March attacks on Ras Laffan, shutting one of its two processing trains for about a year (shell.com).
  • Trading results for Shell’s chemicals and products unit, including its oil trading desk, are expected to remain consistent with the strong performance seen in the prior quarter (shell.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shell raise its guidance for Q2 integrated gas production?
Shell raised its Q2 guidance due to revised output estimates, despite challenges from the Middle East conflict and facility shutdown.
How much lower is Shell's Q2 gas output compared to Q1?
Shell expects Q2 integrated gas output to be around 30% lower than the first quarter, dropping from 909,000 to 610,000-650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
What caused the drop in Shell's gas production?
The drop is mainly due to the shutdown of Shell's Pearl GTL facility in Qatar following an attack related to the Middle East conflict.
How long will it take to repair the Pearl GTL facility in Qatar?
Repairs at the Pearl GTL facility are expected to take around a year after the damage sustained from the attack.
What percentage of Shell's oil and gas production comes from the Middle East?
About 20% of Shell's oil and gas production is sourced from the Middle East region.

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