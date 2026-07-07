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Oil prices gain as focus shifts to supply recovery and demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices gain as focus shifts to supply recovery and demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Oil Prices Rise Slightly as Market Focus Turns to Supply Recovery and Demand Trends

Market Overview and Key Developments

Oil Price Movements and Market Sentiment

July 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects.

Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.29, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $68.84 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.26% as of 0046 GMT, after settling down to around pre-Iran war levels on Monday.

Geopolitical Factors and Supply Recovery

"The steps towards recovery in supply have eased the immediate risk premium, but the market remains wary of putting too much faith in the stability of the current truce given the on again-off again nature of U.S.-Iran relations," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

U.S.-Iran Relations and Regional Tensions

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Investors have been keeping a close eye on talks between the U.S. and Iran over the fate of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while tracking the recovery in Gulf oil exports.

Production Increases and OPEC+ Actions

The United Arab Emirates raised crude output above 3.8 million bpd in June, its highest since April 2020 and above pre-Iran war levels, after leaving OPEC+ production quotas in May, according to Reuters estimates.

"We will be watching for early signs of demand response, particularly from China. The market has priced in a lot of the positive supply news, so the next leg in oil prices will depend on whether physical reality matches the optimistic headlines," Waterer added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia agreed on Sunday to further increase output targets by 188,000 bpd from August, on top of similar increases for June and July.

Saudi Pricing Strategy

Saudi Arabia cut the August official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia to $1.50 a barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, an $11 cut from the previous month and the biggest drop in more than two decades, according to a Saudi Aramco pricing statement released on Monday.

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose to $72.29 and WTI to $68.84 as supply concerns eased with Gulf producers restoring output and exports improving.
  • UAE boosted crude output in June above 3.8 million bpd — its highest since April 2020 — following its exit from OPEC, freeing it from production quotas (khaleejtimes.com).
  • OPEC+ approved another output increase of 188 000 bpd starting in August (fifth consecutive monthly hike), underscoring a continued focus on restoring supply amid recovering Hormuz exports (apnews.com).
  • Saudi Arabia slashed its August Arab Light crude selling price to Asia by $11 — the biggest drop in over two decades — signaling aggressive pricing to retain market share (boereport.com).
  • Market watchers caution that demand recovery, particularly from China, will determine the next price leg, as much of the supply news is already priced in.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices increase on Tuesday?
Oil prices rose slightly due to a focus on supply recovery and positive demand prospects, despite easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
How much did Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude increase?
Brent crude futures gained 28 cents to $72.29, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 29 cents to $68.84 a barrel.
What role did OPEC+ play in recent oil market trends?
OPEC+ agreed to further increase output targets by 188,000 bpd from August, adding to supply after recent increases in June and July.
How did Saudi Arabia adjust oil prices for Asia?
Saudi Arabia cut the August official selling price for its Arab Light crude to Asia by $11, marking the biggest drop in over two decades.
What are traders and investors monitoring in the oil market?
Traders and investors are closely watching U.S.-Iran relations, Strait of Hormuz shipping, recovery in Gulf oil exports, and demand signals from China.

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