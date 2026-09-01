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UK finance minister to set out 'clear path' to higher defence spending in spring - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister to set out 'clear path' to higher defence spending in spring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Defence Government United Kingdom

UK to Announce Roadmap for Achieving Higher Defence Spending by 2035

British Finance Minister Outlines Defence Spending Plans

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey told The Times newspaper he would set out a "clear path" to higher defence spending at the government's spring spending review, amid speculation over when the country will reach NATO targets.

Commitment to NATO Defence Spending Targets

"For the first time at the spending review, we will set out a clear path about how we will meet that NATO commitment in 2035, of 3.5% of GDP," he told the newspaper at the G20 summit in North Carolina.

Setting the 3% GDP Target Date

"And as part of setting out that clear path, we will set that target date for 3%."

Background on John Healey's Role and Previous Targets

Healey, in post as finance minister since July, quit his previous role as defence minister in the last government after he failed to secure funding for defence spending to reach 3% by 2030, a target he said Britain "must set" given the "dangerous time".

Upcoming Budget and Fiscal Commitments

He will hold his first budget on October 28 and has pledged to stick to the borrowing rules he inherited from his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

Financial Implications and Funding Gaps

Defence will be "central to the spending review" next year, Healey said in the Times interview on Tuesday.

Projected Costs and Budgetary Requirements

According to Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility, reaching 3% by 2030 would cost the government an additional £17.3 billion ($23.4 billion). To meet the requirements of the existing Defence Investment Plan, Healey needs to fill a £4.7 billion funding gap.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7386 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey, speaking from the G20 summit, pledged to set a definitive timeline to raise defence expenditure to 3% of GDP as part of the spring spending review, and align with NATO’s 3.5% goal by 2035.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that reaching 3% by the next parliament (circa 2029–30) would cost an extra £17.3 billion; Healey also faces a £4.7 billion unallocated funding gap linked to the Defence Investment Plan.
  • UK’s newly unveiled £298 billion Defence Investment Plan (DIP) over four years includes a £15 billion top-up, raising spending to 2.7% of GDP by 2027–30—but much of that boost requires reallocations, with key gaps still to fill.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK finance minister planning regarding defence spending?
The UK finance minister plans to set out a clear path for higher defence spending as part of the government's spring spending review.
What is the UK's defence spending target in relation to GDP?
The UK aims to reach a defence spending target of 3.5% of GDP by 2035, with an interim target of 3%.
Why is defence spending a key focus in the upcoming review?
Defence spending is central due to NATO commitments and current geopolitical risks, with significant additional funding required to meet targets.
How much additional funding is required to reach the 3% defence target by 2030?
Reaching the 3% target by 2030 would require an additional £17.3 billion, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.
When will the UK finance minister present the first budget?
The UK finance minister will present the first budget on October 28.

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