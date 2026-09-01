UK retailer Frasers to review support for Hugo Boss Chair Sturm

Frasers Reviews Support for Hugo Boss Chair as Stake Set to Exceed 50%
Frasers Considers Increasing Stake and Board Support
Frasers' Announcement on Hugo Boss Stake
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers on Tuesday said it was reviewing its support for Hugo Boss' supervisory board Chair Stephan Sturm, as it announced an intention to raise its stake in the German retailer to over 50%.
Implications for Hugo Boss Leadership
Review of Support for Supervisory Board Chair
Future Stakeholding Plans
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)