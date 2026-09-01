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UK retailer Frasers to review support for Hugo Boss Chair Sturm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailer Frasers to review support for Hugo Boss Chair Sturm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Frasers Reviews Support for Hugo Boss Chair as Stake Set to Exceed 50%

Frasers Considers Increasing Stake and Board Support

Frasers' Announcement on Hugo Boss Stake

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers on Tuesday said it was reviewing its support for Hugo Boss' supervisory board Chair Stephan Sturm, as it announced an intention to raise its stake in the German retailer to over 50%.

Implications for Hugo Boss Leadership

Review of Support for Supervisory Board Chair

Future Stakeholding Plans

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers currently holds approximately 47.9 % of Hugo Boss and seeks to exceed 50 % through a €38/share cash offer, valuing the remaining stake at about €2 billion (group.hugoboss.com).
  • Frasers previously withdrew support for Chair Stephan Sturm but has since “reassessed” and now backs his leadership, while its future support remains under review (downloads.research-hub.de).
  • Hugo Boss’ management and supervisory board have recommended shareholders reject the offer, deeming the €38/share price inadequate and not reflective of standalone value under the CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN strategy (ebs.publicnow.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reviewing its support for Hugo Boss Chair?
Frasers, owned by Mike Ashley, is reviewing its support for Hugo Boss' supervisory board Chair Stephan Sturm.
Why is Frasers reviewing its support for Hugo Boss' Chair?
Frasers is reviewing its support for Hugo Boss' Chair as it intends to raise its stake in Hugo Boss to over 50%.
Who is the current Chair of Hugo Boss' supervisory board?
Stephan Sturm is the current Chair of Hugo Boss' supervisory board.
What stake does Frasers plan to hold in Hugo Boss?
Frasers announced an intention to raise its stake in Hugo Boss to over 50%.

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