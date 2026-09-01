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Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Germany to Blame Russia for Leipzig Airport Drone Incident on Ukrainian Cargo Plane

Germany's Response to Leipzig Airport Drone Attack

Planned Announcement by German Ministers

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Germany's ministers for the interior and for foreign affairs plan to announce on Tuesday that Russian intelligence services were behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport in early August, Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Bild cited security sources in its online edition.

Official Government Reactions

The interior ministry and a government spokesperson declined to comment. The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media Reports and Countermeasures

News outlets Welt am Sonntag and Politico on Sunday reported the German government is preparing to hold Russia responsible for the attempted drone attack in Leipzig/Halle, a major air freight hub, and that it would ready countermeasures against Moscow.

Political Accusations and Context

German government members have said "foreign powers" could be behind the incident, but some lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022.

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Berlin has previously dismissed such accusations as "fabricated provocation" and as "a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany".

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Markus Wacket, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • German media report that Russia will be formally blamed for an attempted drone attack targeting a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August, with the announcement slated for Tuesday. (apnews.com)
  • Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing a “Zeitenwende 2.0” response: a comprehensive package combining Germany’s own retaliatory measures with new EU sanctions, potentially including expulsions, diplomatic moves, and intensified support for Ukraine. (t-online.de)
  • Investigations reveal the drone carried professional-grade explosives and a detonator; earlier reports noted that U.S. intelligence linked the device to Russian actors and labeled the incident a serious hybrid attack on Germany’s logistics infrastructure. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at Leipzig/Halle airport in early August?
An attempted drone attack targeted a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport in early August.
Who does Germany plan to hold responsible for the attempted drone attack?
Germany plans to announce that Russian intelligence services were behind the attempted drone attack.
What measures is Germany preparing in response to the incident?
The German government is preparing to hold Russia responsible and ready countermeasures against Moscow.
How has Russia responded to these accusations?
The Russian embassy in Berlin dismissed the accusations as fabricated provocation and anti-Russian hysteria.

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