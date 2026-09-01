Gamma Communications Agrees to $1.5 Billion Epiris Takeover Deal

Key Details of the Gamma Communications and Epiris Deal

Overview of the Acquisition

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gamma Communications agreed to a takeover by London-based private equity firm Epiris, valuing the British telecom firm at £1.08 billion ($1.46 billion) including debt, the companies said on Tuesday, capping months of takeover talks.

Financial Highlights

Share Price and Offer Details

• Gamma shares were up 0.6% at 1,147 pence in early trade.

• Gamma shareholders will receive 1,120 pence in cash per share, valuing the company at about £1.02 billion in equity.

• The offer represents a 53% premium to Gamma's closing price on April 7, when it first disclosed that it was in talks over a potential sale of the company.

Competing Bids and Market Interest

• Gamma has attracted interest from several buyout firms this year. Oakley Capital and Providence Equity Partners withdrew from their pursuit of the company in June, while Waterland Private Equity Investments had also been in early talks over a potential takeover.

Strategic Implications

Future Growth and Innovation

• Epiris said that private ownership will allow Gamma to invest more heavily in innovation, including AI, and accelerate growth across its communications technology business.

Market Trends

• Gamma joins a growing list of UK firms being acquired by private equity firms.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7386 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru)