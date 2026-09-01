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Finance

Britain's Gamma Communications agrees to $1.5 billion takeover by Epiris

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Gamma Communications Agrees to $1.5 Billion Epiris Takeover Deal

Key Details of the Gamma Communications and Epiris Deal

Overview of the Acquisition

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gamma Communications agreed to a takeover by London-based private equity firm Epiris, valuing the British telecom firm at £1.08 billion ($1.46 billion) including debt, the companies said on Tuesday, capping months of takeover talks.

Financial Highlights

Share Price and Offer Details

• Gamma shares were up 0.6% at 1,147 pence in early trade.

• Gamma shareholders will receive 1,120 pence in cash per share, valuing the company at about £1.02 billion in equity.

• The offer represents a 53% premium to Gamma's closing price on April 7, when it first disclosed that it was in talks over a potential sale of the company.

Competing Bids and Market Interest

• Gamma has attracted interest from several buyout firms this year. Oakley Capital and Providence Equity Partners withdrew from their pursuit of the company in June, while Waterland Private Equity Investments had also been in early talks over a potential takeover.

Strategic Implications

Future Growth and Innovation

• Epiris said that private ownership will allow Gamma to invest more heavily in innovation, including AI, and accelerate growth across its communications technology business.

Market Trends

• Gamma joins a growing list of UK firms being acquired by private equity firms.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7386 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Epiris has struck a deal to acquire Gamma Communications for about £1.08 billion including debt, valuing equity at roughly £1.02 billion with a 1,120 pence per‑share cash offer—a 53 % premium to April 7’s closing price (businesscloud.co.uk).
  • The agreement follows a complex auction process: Providence Equity Partners and Oakley Capital initially considered bids but withdrew in June, leaving Epiris as the sole remaining suitor (investegate.co.uk).
  • Gamma has pursued cost-driven restructuring and technology-led growth, cutting £7 million in annual expenses in 2025 and investing in AI-enabled communication services—improving its attractiveness to buyers (businesscloud.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Gamma Communications?
London-based private equity firm Epiris is acquiring Gamma Communications.
What is the total value of the Gamma Communications takeover?
The takeover values Gamma Communications at £1.08 billion ($1.46 billion), including debt.
How much will Gamma shareholders receive per share?
Gamma shareholders will receive 1,120 pence in cash per share.
What premium does the Epiris offer represent for Gamma shareholders?
The offer represents a 53% premium to Gamma's closing price on April 7.
Why did Epiris pursue the Gamma Communications acquisition?
Epiris believes private ownership will enable Gamma to invest strongly in innovation and accelerate business growth.

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