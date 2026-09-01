GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German manufacturing growth accelerates in August as orders surge, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German manufacturing growth accelerates in August as orders surge, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

German Manufacturing Growth Hits Multi-Year High in August Amid Surge in Orders

Germany's Manufacturing Sector Sees Strongest Growth Since January 2022

Accelerated Growth in August

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Germany's manufacturing sector accelerated in August, as a jump in new orders drove the strongest production growth since January 2022, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

Key Index Performance

• The S&P Global final Purchasing Managers' Index for German manufacturing rose to 54.3 in August from 52.2 in July, slightly above a preliminary reading of 54.1.

Drivers of Demand and Production

• A solid rise in new orders, for the third month in a row, drove the strongest production growth in more than 4-1/2 years, the data showed. Firms cited defence spending, data centre build-outs and stockpiling as drivers of demand.

Supply Chain and Input Challenges

• Supply pressures also intensified: Supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent in three months, while purchasing activity grew at its fastest pace since May 2022 as firms sought to secure inputs amid tight availability.

Expert Insights

• Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the upturn was being led by the intermediate goods sector, suggesting growth is still being supported to a degree by safety stockpiling amid tight supply conditions.

• "The mood among businesses about output in the year ahead has improved noticeably and is now the brightest seen since the Middle East conflict began," added Smith.

Labour Market and Backlogs

• Employment kept falling, but the pace of job cuts eased for a third month and was the weakest since September 2023.

• Backlogs of work increased solidly, ending a three-month run of decline.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global final manufacturing PMI climbed to 54.3 in August from July’s 52.2, topping the preliminary 54.1, marking the fastest production growth since January 2022.  citeturn0news0
  • New orders jumped for a third month, propelled by defence spending, data‑centre build‑outs and precautionary stockpiling; supplier delivery times also lengthened, and purchasing activity rose at the fastest pace since May 2022. (spglobal.com)
  • August’s PMI reflects a broader manufacturing-led upswing in the eurozone and across advanced economies, with Germany leading the expansion amid rising AI and machinery demand. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German manufacturing PMI in August?
The S&P Global final Purchasing Managers' Index for German manufacturing rose to 54.3 in August, up from 52.2 in July.
What factors drove the growth in German manufacturing?
Growth was driven by a surge in new orders, defence spending, data centre build-outs, and stockpiling.
How did supply chain conditions change in August?
Supplier delivery times lengthened the most in three months, and purchasing activity rose sharply as firms tried to secure inputs.
Did German manufacturing employment increase in August?
Employment continued to decline, but the pace of job cuts slowed and was the weakest since September 2023.
How did business sentiment change in Germany’s manufacturing sector?
Business sentiment about future output improved and was at its brightest since the Middle East conflict began.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in Germany

Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in Germany

Image for Spain's PLD Space adds $125 million to its latest funding round

Spain's PLD Space adds $125 million to its latest funding round

Image for Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules

Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules

Image for UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest since January 2024, Bank of England data shows

UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest since January 2024, Bank of England data shows

Image for Russian air attacks kill 12 in Kyiv region, on sixth day of strikes

Russian air attacks kill 12 in Kyiv region, on sixth day of strikes

Image for Oil rises as renewed US-Iran strikes stoke supply fears

Oil rises as renewed US-Iran strikes stoke supply fears

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar gains on rate hike expectations, yen retreats past 160
Dollar gains on rate hike expectations, yen retreats past 160
Image for LSEG plans tokenised UK shares, partners with Kraken-owner Payward
LSEG plans tokenised UK shares, partners with Kraken-owner Payward
Image for Russia slams Japanese drills with US and Australia, says US Typhon missile systems pose threat
Russia slams Japanese drills with US and Australia, says US Typhon missile systems pose threat
Image for Shein makes lacklustre Hong Kong debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks
Shein makes lacklustre Hong Kong debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks
Image for UK manufacturing PMI slips to five-month low but hiring strengthens
UK manufacturing PMI slips to five-month low but hiring strengthens
Image for Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports
Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports
Image for Euro zone factory growth at more than four-year high in August, PMI shows
Euro zone factory growth at more than four-year high in August, PMI shows
Image for French manufacturing expands less than initially forecast in August, final PMI shows
French manufacturing expands less than initially forecast in August, final PMI shows
Image for Britain's Gamma Communications agrees to $1.5 billion takeover by Epiris
Britain's Gamma Communications agrees to $1.5 billion takeover by Epiris
Image for UK's Bunzl forecasts modest profit growth, improves margin outlook
UK's Bunzl forecasts modest profit growth, improves margin outlook
Image for Swedish government says VAT cut gave lower food prices ahead of election
Swedish government says VAT cut gave lower food prices ahead of election
Image for Tesla's European registrations mixed in August, with strong France, Denmark supporting growth
Tesla's European registrations mixed in August, with strong France, Denmark supporting growth
View All Finance Posts