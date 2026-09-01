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Finance

UK's Bunzl forecasts modest profit growth, improves margin outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Bunzl Anticipates Modest Profit Growth and Strengthened Margins in 2025

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Profit Growth Forecast and Market Drivers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl on Tuesday forecast modest growth in adjusted operating profit this year, supported by improved performance in its North American business and price increases.

Key Details and Market Context

Here are a few details:

North American Business and Investor Activity

• The update comes after U.S. activist investor Elliott reportedly built a stake in Bunzl, as the company pushes ahead with a turnaround of its North American business, its biggest market, and raises prices to offset rising costs linked to the Middle East war.

Operating Margin Outlook

• Bunzl now expects its operating margin at constant exchange rates to be broadly in line with the 7.6% reported in 2025. It had previously forecast a slight decline.

Share Performance

• Shares in the FTSE-100 listed company rose nearly 3% to £28.62 in early trading.

Growth Drivers in North America

• Growth in North America was led by its distribution business, which benefited from new customer wins, improved service levels and higher volumes.

Inflation Impact

• Inflation also supported first-half margins, though the company said much of that benefit was likely to be temporary.

CEO Commentary

• "The macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain with challenging end markets and volatile input prices," CEO Frank van Zanten said in a statement.

Share Buyback Announcement

• Bunzl also announced a £500 million ($677 million) share buyback.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax

• Adjusted profit before tax rose 8.9% at constant exchange rates to £380.9 million in the six-month period ended June 30.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7386)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Bunzl upgrades its 2026 outlook: modest profit growth and operating margin expected broadly flat at about 7.6% (at constant FX) compared to 2025 (tradingview.com).
  • Strong H1 2026 results: adjusted operating profit rose ca. 8.0% to £440.6 m (constant FX); margins expanded to 7.3% from 7.0%, led by North America volumes, inflation and Nisbets synergy benefits (tradingview.com).
  • Launch of a £500 m share buyback over 12 months, first tranche up to £250 m by Dec 22, 2026, reinforcing capital return under pressure from activist investor Elliott, which built a near‑5% stake and demanded up to 10% buybacks and a North America review (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Bunzl updated its operating margin outlook?
Bunzl now expects its operating margin at constant exchange rates to be broadly in line with the 7.6% reported in 2025, improving from a previous forecast of a slight decline.
What factors are contributing to Bunzl’s growth in North America?
Growth in North America is being led by new customer wins, improved service levels, higher volumes, and price increases to offset rising costs.
Has Bunzl announced any share buyback?
Yes, Bunzl announced a £500 million ($677 million) share buyback.
How much did Bunzl's adjusted profit before tax rise?
Bunzl's adjusted profit before tax rose 8.9% at constant exchange rates to £380.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30.

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