GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK house prices rise in August despite economic headwinds, Nationwide says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK house prices rise in August despite economic headwinds, Nationwide says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK House Prices See Modest Rise in August Amid Ongoing Economic Headwinds

Overview of UK Housing Market Trends in August

House Price Growth and Market Performance

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in August, according to data from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society on Tuesday that suggested demand held up despite an uncertain economic outlook and the impact of the war in Iran.

House prices last month were 1.6% higher than a year earlier, speeding up from a 1.4% increase in July, Nationwide said. The rise was below a 2.0% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Prices edged up 0.2% in monthly terms in August, slightly above the 0.1% rise forecast in the poll.

Expert Commentary on Market Conditions

"Market activity and house prices have remained subdued in recent months, in part reflecting the uncertain economic backdrop," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.

"Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the conflict in the Middle East exerting upward pressure on energy prices and market interest rates."

Affordability and Lending Environment

However, Gardner said affordability was improving.

Separate figures due later on Monday from the Bank of England, which many economists think will keep its main interest rate at 3.75% this month, are expected to show a small increase in the number of mortgages approved by lenders.

Mortgage approvals are a leading indicator for house purchases.

Regional and Political Influences

Figures from Rightmove last month showed the biggest August fall since 2018 in asking prices for newly listed homes despite a modest pickup in activity after Prime Minister Andy Burnham took office.

Economic and Policy Uncertainties

Ashley Webb, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said uncertainty over possible tax rises in finance minister John Healey's upcoming budget could add to the restraints on house price growth in the coming months.

($1 = 0.7386 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Nationwide reports UK house prices rose 1.6% year‑on‑year in August, up from 1.4% in July, though below the 2.0% consensus; monthly growth was 0.2%, above the 0.1% forecast.
  • Rightmove data show asking prices for newly listed homes fell around 2.0% in August—the steepest August drop since 2018—driven by seasonal slowdown, abundant supply in southern regions and London, and cooling demand (lse.co.uk).
  • Bank of England maintained Bank Rate at 3.75% in July amid Middle East‑induced energy price volatility; mortgage approvals are expected to modestly recover, supporting affordability and housing demand (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK house prices rise in August?
UK house prices rose by 1.6% year-on-year in August, compared to a 1.4% increase in July.
Who provided the latest UK house price data?
The data was provided by Nationwide Building Society, a major UK mortgage lender.
What economic factors affected the UK housing market in August?
Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and potential future tax increases were noted as influences on the market.
Are mortgage approvals increasing in the UK?
Figures from the Bank of England are expected to show a small increase in mortgage approvals, indicating potential growth in house purchases.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK retailer Frasers to review support for Hugo Boss Chair Sturm

UK retailer Frasers to review support for Hugo Boss Chair Sturm

Image for Ikea invests €1.2 billion in Europe price cuts to lure cautious consumers

Ikea invests €1.2 billion in Europe price cuts to lure cautious consumers

Image for Oil prices rise as latest fighting revives Mideast supply disruption risks

Oil prices rise as latest fighting revives Mideast supply disruption risks

Image for Veritas Capital wins race for UK's Bodycote with $2.5 billion offer

Veritas Capital wins race for UK's Bodycote with $2.5 billion offer

Image for Norway's DNO to buy UK-listed Capricorn Energy for $396 million

Norway's DNO to buy UK-listed Capricorn Energy for $396 million

Image for Britain's Octopus Energy acquires Danish automated power trader BD Energy

Britain's Octopus Energy acquires Danish automated power trader BD Energy

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German retail sales fall more than expected in July
German retail sales fall more than expected in July
Image for Partners Group posts profit drop, replaces CEO
Partners Group posts profit drop, replaces CEO
Image for Bond selloff deepens as rising energy prices stoke inflation fears
Bond selloff deepens as rising energy prices stoke inflation fears
Image for Swiss Life to cut up to 600 jobs by end-2028, half of them in Switzerland
Swiss Life to cut up to 600 jobs by end-2028, half of them in Switzerland
Image for Shein shares slide in Hong Kong debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks
Shein shares slide in Hong Kong debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks
Image for Yen lingers near 160 as Bessent leans on BOJ, bonds sell off
Yen lingers near 160 as Bessent leans on BOJ, bonds sell off
Image for Poland pivots to home-grown defence production as it builds Europe's biggest army
Poland pivots to home-grown defence production as it builds Europe's biggest army
Image for Nine killed, over a dozen injured as Russia strikes Kyiv region for sixth successive day
Nine killed, over a dozen injured as Russia strikes Kyiv region for sixth successive day
Image for Morning Bid: The dog days are over
Morning Bid: The dog days are over
Image for Iran war could keep inflation high, ECB policymaker Rehn warns, FT reports
Iran war could keep inflation high, ECB policymaker Rehn warns, FT reports
Image for Europe adds 8.8 GW wind capacity in first half, WindEurope says
Europe adds 8.8 GW wind capacity in first half, WindEurope says
Image for Exclusive-Officials: US firm to take over some Venezuela oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian firms
Exclusive-Officials: US firm to take over some Venezuela oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian firms
View All Finance Posts