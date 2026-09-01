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Finance

Euro zone factory growth at more than four-year high in August, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Euro zone factory growth surges to four-year high in August, PMI reveals strong outlook

Euro Zone Manufacturing Sector Sees Robust Expansion

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Growth in the euro zone's manufacturing sector hit its fastest pace in more than four years in August, driven by the strongest rise in new orders since early 2022 and output expanding at a robust rate, a survey showed.

PMI Results and Key Indicators

S&P Global's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in August from 51.9 in July, its highest reading since May 2022 but just shy of a preliminary estimate of 52.8.

PMI readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity.

Expert Insights and Economic Drivers

"The August PMI report provided the clearest signs yet that the euro zone's industrial economy has so far shaken off both the oil price shock and supply-related disruptions caused by the Middle East war. Stronger order book growth, in part owing to a recovery in export demand, should give this expansion legs," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

New Orders and Export Performance

New orders grew at their sharpest pace since early 2022, with export orders rising for only the second time in 4-1/2 years, providing notable support. Overseas sales were particularly strong in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands.

Factory Output and Sector Contributions

Factory output growth accelerated, with the sub-index climbing to 53.3 in August from 52.9, a 54-month high. Intermediate goods such as chemicals, metals and electronic components were the biggest driver of production gains.

Country-Specific Performance

Germany posted its strongest factory growth in over four years while France also contributed to the overall expansion. However, Italy saw its first contraction since January and Spain was also in negative territory.

Employment and Price Trends

Employment was broadly unchanged, ending more than three years of consecutive monthly declines in a modest but notable shift.

Input Costs and Output Prices

On prices, input cost inflation eased to a six-month low, though it remained well above levels seen before the Middle East conflict began. Output price inflation followed a similar pattern.

"A further softening of producer price increases, even in the midst of sustained oil market volatility, helps to alleviate broader inflation worries. That said, the pace of disinflation is starting to level off and the PMI's price metrics remain well above their pre-war levels, which may just embolden a cautious stance by euro zone monetary policymakers," Hayes added.

Outlook and Central Bank Response

Still, official data out on Tuesday is expected to show that inflation rose to 3.3% in August from 2.9%.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates again this month as high energy prices push inflation further from the bank's 2% target, and then keep policy unchanged through at least the middle of 2027, an August Reuters poll found. 

Business Confidence and Future Expectations

Manufacturers' business confidence rose for a fourth consecutive month, with optimism about the 12-month outlook climbing above its long-term average.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro‑zone Manufacturing PMI in final reading edged up to 52.7 in August—strongest since May 2022—driven by surging new/export orders and robust output growth (output index at 53.3, a 54‑month high) (spglobal.com).
  • Export orders rose for only the second time in about 4½ years, especially strong in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, underpinning renewed industrial momentum (spglobal.com).
  • Employment rose modestly—ending over three years of monthly declines—while input‑cost inflation eased to a six‑month low, though still elevated above pre‑Middle East conflict levels (spglobal.com).
  • ECB policymakers are expected to raise interest rates this month amid persistent inflation pressures, even as disinflation shows early signs of slowing; official data due Tuesday is seen showing August inflation at 3.3%, up from 2.9% (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Euro zone manufacturing PMI in August?
The Euro zone manufacturing PMI rose to 52.7 in August, its highest point since May 2022.
What drove the surge in Euro zone factory growth?
Stronger new and export orders, especially from Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands, fueled the growth.
How did factory output and employment perform in August?
Factory output accelerated to a 54-month high, while employment was broadly unchanged, ending over three years of consecutive monthly declines.
What changes were seen in input cost and output price inflation?
Input cost inflation eased to a six-month low, and output price inflation also softened, but both stayed above pre-war levels.
Is the European Central Bank expected to change interest rates soon?
The ECB is expected to raise interest rates again as inflation rose to 3.3% in August, remaining above the 2% target.

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