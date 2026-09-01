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Ikea invests €1.2 billion in Europe price cuts to lure cautious consumers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ikea invests €1.2 billion in Europe price cuts to lure cautious consumers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Ikea Announces €1.2 Billion Investment in Europe-Wide Price Cuts to Boost Demand

By Helen Reid

Ikea's Strategy to Revive Demand Amid Economic Challenges

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swedish budget furniture retailer Ikea announced a new wave of price cuts on Tuesday as it tries to boost demand in Europe, at a time when the surging cost of housing in many countries has dented people's ability to move and curbed spending on furniture and homeware.

Investment Details and Revenue Goals

Ikea said it was investing €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion) in price cuts in total, with the aim of attracting cash-strapped shoppers and driving sales after two consecutive years of declining revenue. 

CEO Insights on Cost of Living and Consumer Needs

"The cost of living is increasing and it's getting tougher and tougher for many people," said Juvencio Maeztu, CEO of Ingka, the biggest Ikea  retailer worldwide, which operates Ikea stores in most European countries under the franchise model run by Inter Ikea, the brand owner and furniture supplier.

"For many people, home is a bedroom in a shared house, and it's even more important to offer storage and organised solutions," he added.

Specific Price Reductions Across Key Markets

In Germany, Ikea's biggest market by revenue, the retailer said it cut prices on more than 1,500 products, like the Poang chair reduced to €119 from €179. In Britain, the Kallax shelving unit was reduced to £49 ($66.37) from £60 ($81.26) and the Alex drawer unit to £55 from £70.

Product Redesign and Cost Optimization

"We try to constantly optimise the cost picture by redesigning the products from the beginning," said Jakub Jankowski, CEO of Inter Ikea, which sources from its own factories as well as third-party suppliers. A redesign of the Pax wardrobe line cut packaging costs by 70%, he said.

Manufacturing Efficiency and Sustainability Initiatives

Greater automation and using renewable energy have also helped bring costs down, Jankowski said. Europe is a key manufacturing region for Ikea, with Poland, Italy, Lithuania and Germany among its top sourcing countries.

Expansion and Franchisee Participation

As it tries to attract new customers, Ikea has also opened seven smaller stores across Europe since January, shifting away from its traditional out-of-town big-box model.

Franchisee Agreements on Price Cuts

Inter Ikea said its other franchisees had also agreed to price cuts: Sarton Group in the Balearic and Canary islands, Mapa in Turkey, Housemarket in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria, Miklatorg Group in Iceland and Inter Ikea Retail in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8610 euros)

($1 = 0.7382 pound)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Helen Reid in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • IKEA’s €1.2 billion price‑cut investment spans products like Poäng (Germany) and Kallax/Alex (UK), aiming to boost volume amid two years of revenue declines.
  • CEO Juvencio Maeztu cites cost‑of‑living pressures and housing constraints as key to consumer caution, prompting IKEA’s affordability push.
  • Efforts include redesigning products to reduce packaging costs, boosting automation and renewables, plus new small‑format stores and franchisee participation across Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ikea cutting prices in Europe?
Ikea is cutting prices in Europe to attract consumers affected by the rising cost of living and declining furniture spending.
How much is Ikea investing in these price cuts?
Ikea is investing €1.2 billion to finance price reductions across European markets.
Which countries are seeing the biggest price reductions?
Germany and the UK are seeing significant price reductions, along with multiple other European countries where Ikea operates.
What products are included in Ikea's price cuts?
Key products with price cuts include the Poang chair, Kallax shelving unit, and Alex drawer unit.
How is Ikea able to lower its product prices?
Ikea lowers prices through redesigning products, cutting packaging costs, increasing automation, and using renewable energy.

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