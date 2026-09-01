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German retail sales fall more than expected in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German retail sales fall more than expected in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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German Retail Sales Drop Sharply in July, Exceeding Analyst Forecasts

Overview of July Retail Sales Data

Retail Sales Performance

Sept 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell more than expected in July, decreasing by 3.4% compared with the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.4% increase.

Further Information

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Isabela Kruczyńska, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Retail sales fell 3.4% month‑on‑month in July, versus analysts’ forecast of a 0.4% increase (Reuters)
  • The downturn signals weakening private consumption in Germany amid elevated inflation and cost pressures
  • Retailers have been warning of squeezed margins and declining footfall, with consumer sentiment subdued (HDE)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German retail sales fall in July?
German retail sales decreased by 3.4% in July compared to the previous month.
What did analysts expect for German retail sales in July?
Analysts predicted a 0.4% increase in German retail sales for July.
Where can more details on German retail sales be found?
More details are available on the federal statistics office’s website.
Who reported on the German retail sales data?
Kira Britten and Isabela Kruczyńska reported the data, with editing by Thomas Seythal.

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