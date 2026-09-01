German Retail Sales Drop Sharply in July, Exceeding Analyst Forecasts
Overview of July Retail Sales Data
Retail Sales Performance
Sept 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell more than expected in July, decreasing by 3.4% compared with the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.4% increase.
Further Information
The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.
(Reporting by Kira Britten and Isabela Kruczyńska, editing by Thomas Seythal)