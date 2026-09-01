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French manufacturing expands less than initially forecast in August, final PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French manufacturing expands less than initially forecast in August, final PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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France Manufacturing PMI Shows Slower Expansion than Initial August Forecasts

August PMI Report Overview

Survey Results and Key Figures

Sept 1 (Reuters) - France's manufacturing sector grew in August, albeit slightly less than initially forecast, a survey by S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

• The S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.1 in August from 49.8 in July.

• Any figure above 50 points shows expansion in activity, while below 50 shows a contraction.

• However, the final August reading of 51.1 points was weaker than the flash August PMI figure of 51.5 points.

Output and Orders Analysis

• S&P Global said manufacturing output volumes had increased for the first time since April, although inflows of new orders fell.

Expert Commentary

• "On the surface, it's a much better PMI report for France's manufacturing sector, but it's difficult to draw much optimism from these figures as the data reveal still-weak demand, falling business confidence and more aggressive destocking," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

• "This makes August's renewed output expansion an unconvincing one," added Hayes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Final S&P Global France Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in August from 49.8 in July, confirming renewal of factory-sector expansion, albeit modest and weaker than the preliminary 51.5 flash number (kiplinger.com).
  • INSEE’s business climate indicator for the manufacturing sector improved to 103 in August—up from 101 in July—moving further above its long-term average and reflecting modestly brighter sentiment (insee.fr).
  • Despite the PMI rise, underlying data point to subdued demand: new orders continued to fall, business confidence remains low, and firms are aggressively destocking—raising questions about the durability of the recovery (kiplinger.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was France's manufacturing PMI in August?
France's manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in August, up from 49.8 in July.
Did French manufacturing expand or contract in August?
French manufacturing expanded in August, as indicated by the PMI above 50 points.
Was the final August PMI in France higher or lower than the flash estimate?
The final August PMI was 51.1, which was lower than the flash estimate of 51.5.
What concerns remain for France's manufacturing sector despite PMI growth?
Weak demand, falling business confidence, and aggressive destocking remain concerns.
Who commented on the French manufacturing PMI report?
Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, commented on the report.

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