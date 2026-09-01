France Manufacturing PMI Shows Slower Expansion than Initial August Forecasts

August PMI Report Overview

Survey Results and Key Figures

Sept 1 (Reuters) - France's manufacturing sector grew in August, albeit slightly less than initially forecast, a survey by S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

• The S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.1 in August from 49.8 in July.

• Any figure above 50 points shows expansion in activity, while below 50 shows a contraction.

• However, the final August reading of 51.1 points was weaker than the flash August PMI figure of 51.5 points.

Output and Orders Analysis

• S&P Global said manufacturing output volumes had increased for the first time since April, although inflows of new orders fell.

Expert Commentary

• "On the surface, it's a much better PMI report for France's manufacturing sector, but it's difficult to draw much optimism from these figures as the data reveal still-weak demand, falling business confidence and more aggressive destocking," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

• "This makes August's renewed output expansion an unconvincing one," added Hayes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)