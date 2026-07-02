UK Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Departs X Due to Abuse and Misinformation Concerns

Lisa Nandy's Departure from X and Its Implications

Official Statement from Lisa Nandy

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Thursday she had decided to leave Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying it now "favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate".

"I've decided to leave this platform and my department will too," Nandy said in a post on X.

Concerns Over Platform Direction

"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don't want to support it," she added.

Departmental Response

Nandy's Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also stop using the platform.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Paul Sandle)