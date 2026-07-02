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UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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UK Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Departs X Due to Abuse and Misinformation Concerns

Lisa Nandy's Departure from X and Its Implications

Official Statement from Lisa Nandy

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Thursday she had decided to leave Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying it now "favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate".

"I've decided to leave this platform and my department will too," Nandy said in a post on X.

Concerns Over Platform Direction

"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don't want to support it," she added.

Departmental Response

Nandy's Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also stop using the platform.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Lisa Nandy stated X now “favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate” and deems it harmful to democracy and communities, prompting her and her department to withdraw from the platform.
  • Her departure underscores growing concerns within government and civil society about the role of social media platforms in spreading polarization and falsehoods.
  • This move aligns with Nandy’s broader efforts to bolster trusted media, challenge digital misinformation, and promote healthier online discourse.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lisa Nandy leaving the X platform?
Lisa Nandy is leaving X due to concerns about the platform favouring abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate.
Which department will stop using X along with Lisa Nandy?
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also stop using X.
What criticism did Lisa Nandy make about X?
Lisa Nandy criticized X for no longer supporting free speech and instead supporting abuse and misinformation.
Who reported on Lisa Nandy's decision to leave X?
The decision was reported by Sam Tabahriti and edited by Paul Sandle.
What does Lisa Nandy believe about X's impact on democracy?
She believes the platform is unhealthy for democracy and communities.

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