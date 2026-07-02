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'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Married at First Sight UK Star Arrested After BBC Investigation Reports Allegations

BBC Investigation Leads to Arrest and Allegations Against Reality Show

Arrest Following BBC Report

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A cast member from "Married at First Sight UK" was arrested last month on suspicion of rape following allegations made in a BBC investigation into the reality show, the BBC said on Thursday.

Channel 4's Response and Show Removal

British broadcaster Channel 4 removed all seasons of the show from its streaming service in May after two women told BBC News they were raped during filming, while a third had described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.

They all said the show did not do enough to protect them, the BBC stated.

About the Show

The show, where strangers are matched by experts and "marry" in front of the cameras, is part of an international franchise across multiple countries, including the United States and Australia. 

Channel 4's Official Statement

Channel 4 has said it was presented with "serious allegations" of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors in April, allegations "we understand those contributors have denied".

It has launched a review into the show, which is made by independent production company CPL.

Police Investigation

Metropolitan Police Statement

London's Metropolitan Police told the BBC in a statement: "On Thursday, 18 June, Met officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of rape.

"This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A man in his 30s from MAFS UK was arrested on suspicion of rape on June 18, 2026, amid an ongoing Met Police investigation (standard.co.uk)
  • Channel 4 pulled all seasons of the show in May after two women alleged rape and a third alleged a non‑consensual sex act, prompting a review of contributor welfare (itv.com)
  • Sponsors and spinoff productions were impacted: Tui UK withdrew sponsorship and a planned spinoff was halted as investigations continue (travelweekly.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with Married at First Sight UK?
A cast member from Married at First Sight UK was arrested on suspicion of rape following a BBC investigation.
Why was Married at First Sight UK removed from streaming?
Channel 4 removed all seasons after BBC News reported allegations of rape and a non-consensual sex act by participants.
What actions has Channel 4 taken regarding the allegations?
Channel 4 launched a review and removed the show's seasons from its streaming service after serious allegations were reported.
What is the current status of the police investigation?
The Metropolitan Police in London arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of rape and is leading an ongoing investigation.

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