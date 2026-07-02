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Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Canada Eyes Launch of Global Defence Bank with 10 Nations at NATO Summit

By Jonathan Spicer, Iain Withers and Marc Jones

Canada's Initiative for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB)

Announcement Plans at NATO Summit

ANKARA/LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Canada is aiming to co-announce around 10 founding nations for a global defence bank at next week's NATO summit in Turkey, the lead Canadian negotiator told Reuters on Thursday.

Purpose and Vision of the DSRB

Prime Minister's Call for Middle Power Alliance

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is promoting the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) as part of his call this year for an alliance of "middle powers" to combat what he sees as the fracturing of the traditional U.S.-led world order.

Timeline and Membership Goals

"We gave ourselves the NATO summit as a deadline ... What we are aiming to announce is the list of founding members," Isabelle Hudon, Canada's top negotiator in the launch of the multilateral initiative, and CEO of the Business Development Bank of Canada, said in an interview.

Financial Objectives

The bank's purpose is to bolster the defence of allied nations by raising up to £100 billion ($133 billion) in cheap finance.

Potential Members and Negotiations

Expected Founding Nations

Hudon said the initial roster of countries would likely all be European, besides Canada, but declined to name them. She cautioned the announcement was not guaranteed and depended on final negotiations with allies, including over their capital commitments, but said the project had momentum.

Open Membership Strategy

"My prime minister said we should not aim for perfection before launching this initiative, that we should rally the countries that are ready to be called founding members, and then the membership will stay open," Hudon said.

Challenges and International Response

Uncertainty Over Key Backers

The project's fate remains uncertain without the backing of nations crucial to it securing a triple-A credit rating.

Talks with South Korea and G7 Nations

South Korea's Potential Involvement

The DSRB has had productive talks with South Korea and there was a 50-50 chance of it joining, potentially later, Hudon said, adding that no other G7 nations were close to signing up for now. South Korea's Finance Ministry has previously told Reuters it was reviewing the proposal.

Canadian Finance Ministry's Response

Canada's Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in Ankara and Iain Withers and Marc Jones in London, Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Andrew Gray, Promit Mukherjee, Maria Cheng, Maria Martinez, Elizabeth Piper, Giuseppe Fonte, Anthony Deutsch, Jihoon Lee, Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Canada is spearheading the launch of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara (July 7–8, 2026) with around 10 founding members expected.
  • The DSRB, backed by major Canadian and international banks, seeks to mobilize roughly £100 billion ($133 billion) in affordable defence financing to enhance allied security capabilities.
  • Canada was selected in April 2026 to host the DSRB headquarters and is leveraging its ‘middle‑power’ leadership to drive multilateral security finance innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Global Defence Bank?
The Global Defence Bank aims to bolster allied nations' defence by raising up to £100 billion in affordable finance.
Which countries are expected to be founding members of the bank?
The initial roster will likely include Canada and several European countries, but specific names were not disclosed.
Will the announcement be made at the NATO summit?
Canada is aiming to announce the list of founding members at the upcoming NATO summit, though the announcement depends on final negotiations.
Is South Korea likely to join the initiative?
There have been productive talks with South Korea, with a 50-50 chance of it joining, potentially at a later date.
Why is Canada promoting the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank?
Canada's Prime Minister is promoting the bank to build an alliance of 'middle powers' and address the shifting world order.

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