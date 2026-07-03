UK Car Sales Surge in June as Electric Vehicles Capture 30% Share

June Car Sales and Electric Vehicle Market Performance

Overall Market Growth

July 3 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose 15% in June from a year earlier, with battery electric vehicles accounting for nearly 30% of the market, as higher fuel prices boosted demand for EVs, New AutoMotive data showed on Friday.

Electric Vehicle Sales Milestone

Battery electric vehicles notched their strongest monthly performance outside seasonal peaks, the industry body said.

Registration Figures

In Britain, new car registrations totalled 215,921 units in June, while battery electric vehicle registrations rose 38% to 64,440 units.

Leading Manufacturers

Tesla's Performance

Tesla registered 12,403 battery electric cars in June, up 42% from a year earlier, signalling the carmarker's recovery in the European market, while BYD registered 2,999, up 9%.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru)