GBAF Logo
UK car sales rise in June as EV share hits 30%, industry data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK car sales rise in June as EV share hits 30%, industry data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Car Sales Surge in June as Electric Vehicles Capture 30% Share

June Car Sales and Electric Vehicle Market Performance

Overall Market Growth

July 3 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose 15% in June from a year earlier, with battery electric vehicles accounting for nearly 30% of the market, as higher fuel prices boosted demand for EVs, New AutoMotive data showed on Friday.

Electric Vehicle Sales Milestone

Battery electric vehicles notched their strongest monthly performance outside seasonal peaks, the industry body said. 

Registration Figures

In Britain, new car registrations totalled 215,921 units in June, while battery electric vehicle registrations rose 38% to 64,440 units. 

Leading Manufacturers

Tesla's Performance

Tesla registered 12,403 battery electric cars in June, up 42% from a year earlier, signalling the carmarker's recovery in the European market, while BYD registered 2,999, up 9%.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • June new car registrations surged about 15%, totaling circa 215,900 units, marking notably strong market momentum (marketscreener.com).
  • Battery‑electric vehicles achieved nearly a 30% share of monthly registrations—BEVs notably reached their strongest performance outside of usual seasonal peaks (marketscreener.com).
  • Tesla and BYD led BEV growth in June: Tesla up ~42% with 12,403 units and BYD up ~9% with 2,999 units—underscoring key brand dynamics in Europe's EV segment (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK car sales increase in June compared to last year?
British new car registrations rose 15% in June compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 215,921 units.
What percentage of the UK car market did battery electric vehicles hold in June?
Battery electric vehicles accounted for nearly 30% of the UK car market in June.
Which car brands saw significant growth in battery electric vehicle registrations in the UK in June?
Tesla registered 12,403 battery electric cars, up 42% from a year earlier, while BYD registered 2,999, up 9%.
What factors contributed to increased demand for electric vehicles in the UK?
Higher fuel prices were a major factor boosting demand for battery electric vehicles in the UK.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swiss glaciers rapidly lose protective snow in punishing European heatwave

Swiss glaciers rapidly lose protective snow in punishing European heatwave

Image for Germany assumes tankmaker KNDS will still pursue IPO plan despite pause

Germany assumes tankmaker KNDS will still pursue IPO plan despite pause

Image for Stellantis half-year Italy vehicle production rises 13.7%, union says

Stellantis half-year Italy vehicle production rises 13.7%, union says

Image for Exclusive-Russia set to import North Asian jet fuel amid fuel crisis, sources say

Exclusive-Russia set to import North Asian jet fuel amid fuel crisis, sources say

Image for Sterling set for biggest weekly jump in 12 weeks on easing political risk, soft dollar

Sterling set for biggest weekly jump in 12 weeks on easing political risk, soft dollar

Image for Alibaba, Tencent back Kuaishou's Kling AI in $2.8 billion fundraise

Alibaba, Tencent back Kuaishou's Kling AI in $2.8 billion fundraise

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Poland's June vehicle registrations hit 21st-century high, data shows
Poland's June vehicle registrations hit 21st-century high, data shows
Image for Ryan Kraus on Why Financial Discipline Is Becoming Essential for Nonprofit Sustainability
Ryan Kraus on Why Financial Discipline Is Becoming Essential for Nonprofit Sustainability
Image for British firms hold firm on price rises despite Iran war de-escalation - BoE
British firms hold firm on price rises despite Iran war de-escalation - BoE
Image for Britain's services sector contracts sharply under strain of Iran war, PMI shows
Britain's services sector contracts sharply under strain of Iran war, PMI shows
Image for At least 3,700 excess deaths reported during heatwave in France, Belgium and Netherlands
At least 3,700 excess deaths reported during heatwave in France, Belgium and Netherlands
Image for Euro zone services sector contraction eased in June as inflation cooled sharply, PMI shows
Euro zone services sector contraction eased in June as inflation cooled sharply, PMI shows
Image for Why Probate Is Becoming an Important Part of Modern Estate Management
Why Probate Is Becoming an Important Part of Modern Estate Management
Image for Germany services contraction eases in June as cost pressures cool, PMI shows
Germany services contraction eases in June as cost pressures cool, PMI shows
Image for Oil prices little changed ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold
Oil prices little changed ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold
Image for French services sector contracted in June by more than forecast, PMI shows
French services sector contracted in June by more than forecast, PMI shows
Image for Italy service sector returns to growth as cost pressures ease, PMI shows
Italy service sector returns to growth as cost pressures ease, PMI shows
Image for Spain services growth hits 2026 high in June, PMI shows
Spain services growth hits 2026 high in June, PMI shows
View All Finance Posts