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Ryan Kraus on Why Financial Discipline Is Becoming Essential for Nonprofit Sustainability

Financial sustainability has become one of the defining challenges facing nonprofit organizations worldwide. As funding models evolve and operating costs increase, many organizations are placing greater emphasis on financial governance alongside mission delivery.

Image Credit: Ryan Kraus

Financial sustainability has become one of the defining challenges facing nonprofit organizations worldwide. As funding models evolve and operating costs increase, many organizations are placing greater emphasis on financial governance alongside mission delivery.

For many nonprofit leaders, the mission naturally takes center stage. Organizations are often founded by people driven to serve communities, support vulnerable populations, and create meaningful change. According to Ryan Kraus, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Inperium, maintaining that mission over the long term also requires a strong commitment to financial stewardship, operational discipline, and sustainable growth.

Kraus oversees the finance function across the organization while also leading performance management efforts for APIS Services and the organization’s affiliated constellation. Inperium is a national nonprofit organization that supports nonprofits operating across areas such as behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use recovery, and children’s services.

APIS Services provides shared administrative support, including finance, human resources, information technology, compliance, procurement, insurance management, payroll, and other operational services that help affiliates focus on service delivery. According to Kraus, his responsibilities also include evaluating potential new affiliates and guiding due diligence efforts before organizations join the constellation.

That work reflects a career that spans both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) by training, Kraus began his career working with large public accounting firms before spending years supporting owner-managed and rapidly growing businesses. Over the past decade, his focus has shifted toward nonprofit healthcare, behavioral health, and merger and acquisition activities. From his perspective, the experience has reinforced the importance of combining mission-driven leadership with strong financial management.

One of the areas where Kraus believes nonprofit leaders face ongoing challenges is the perception of financial discussions. He explains that many organizations have historically viewed conversations about margins, capital reserves, and balance sheets as secondary to their mission.

“Mission always comes first, but if programs are not financially sustainable, the mission itself is at risk,” Kraus says. “Organizations need strong financial foundations so they can continue serving the people who depend on them.”

According to Kraus, that reality becomes increasingly important as funding environments evolve. He notes that many nonprofit organizations were founded by professionals whose expertise lies in service delivery rather than business management. Therapists, advocates, healthcare professionals, and community leaders often build successful programs that eventually grow into complex organizations with significant operational responsibilities.

As those organizations expand, financial complexity often grows alongside programmatic impact. Kraus explains that nonprofit leaders today face a landscape where funding sources may be more targeted and where financial sustainability requires careful planning. In his view, organizations benefit from developing structures that support long-term stability while preserving their ability to serve communities effectively.

The broader nonprofit sector is facing similar pressures. According to the National Council of Nonprofits, many organizations continue to navigate rising operating costs, workforce shortages, evolving regulatory requirements and increased demand for services, making sound financial planning and governance more important than ever. Rather than viewing financial management as separate from mission delivery, nonprofit leaders are increasingly recognizing that strong fiscal stewardship enables organizations to continue serving communities through changing economic conditions.

Growth itself can present additional challenges. Kraus observes that some organizations struggle because of limited resources, while others encounter difficulties after expanding rapidly. As new programs are launched and services increase, expenses frequently arrive before corresponding revenue is fully realized.

“Growth can be expensive,” Kraus says. “If resources are not allocated appropriately and the right systems and people are not in place, organizations can move through cash very quickly even while they are serving more individuals and expanding their impact.”

Independent research supports this challenge. The Nonprofit Finance Fund's State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey has consistently found that many nonprofit organizations experience persistent financial pressure despite growing demand for their services. The findings suggest that long-term sustainability increasingly depends on building adequate operating reserves, improving financial forecasting and investing in organizational capacity rather than focusing solely on program expansion.

Those realities shape the approach Kraus takes when evaluating prospective affiliates. He explains that Inperium reviews hundreds of organizations each year but ultimately affiliates with only a small number. Financial performance remains important, but the review process extends well beyond financial statements. Teams assess legal considerations, operational readiness, licensing requirements, quality measures, and regulatory compliance to determine whether an organization is positioned for long-term success within the constellation.

According to Kraus, that comprehensive approach reflects a broader responsibility shared across the nonprofit sector. Organizations are entrusted with resources from governments, donors, foundations, and communities, all with the expectation that those resources will be used effectively to advance meaningful missions.

“Financial stewardship should be front of mind for any organization providing services with public or donated funds,” Kraus says. “Strong oversight helps ensure that organizations can continue delivering on their commitments for years to come.”

The importance of strong governance extends beyond individual organizations. The OECD has repeatedly emphasized that effective governance, accountability and institutional capacity are essential foundations for resilient organizations capable of delivering long-term public value. Similarly, the World Bank has highlighted institutional resilience and sound management practices as critical factors that enable organizations to adapt to changing economic and social conditions while maintaining continuity of service. These broader trends reinforce the growing emphasis on balancing mission with operational excellence across the nonprofit sector.

Looking ahead, Kraus believes nonprofit leaders will increasingly benefit from balancing mission expertise with operational excellence. Through the combined support structure provided by Inperium and APIS Services, affiliated organizations can access finance, compliance, technology, and administrative resources while continuing to focus on the communities they serve. From his perspective, sustainable impact begins with building organizations that are equipped to support both their mission and their future.