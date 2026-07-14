DCC Set to Accept $7.64 Billion Takeover Proposal from KKR, Partners
Details of the DCC Takeover Proposal
Overview of the Proposed Acquisition
July 14 (Reuters) - Irish energy distributor DCC is close to accepting a £5.7 billion ($7.64 billion) takeover proposal from a consortium of KKR and Energy Capital Partners, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Verification Status
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7460 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)