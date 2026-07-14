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Ireland's DCC set to accept $7.64 billion takeover bid, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ireland's DCC set to accept $7.64 billion takeover bid, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Markets

DCC Set to Accept $7.64 Billion Takeover Proposal from KKR, Partners

Details of the DCC Takeover Proposal

Overview of the Proposed Acquisition

July 14 (Reuters) - Irish energy distributor DCC is close to accepting a £5.7 billion ($7.64 billion) takeover proposal from a consortium of KKR and Energy Capital Partners, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verification Status

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • DCC has received a revised bid of £66.72 per share—£65.25 in cash plus a £1.47 dividend—representing a 33% premium to its pre-offer share price (rte.ie).
  • After rejecting a £4.95 billion (£58/share) offer in April as undervaluing the company, DCC is now open to the sweetened proposal from KKR and Energy Capital Partners (rte.ie).
  • The Irish Takeover Panel extended the deadline for a firm offer to the eve of DCC’s AGM on July 15, with the consortium now nearing a firm commitment (rte.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is proposing to acquire Ireland's DCC?
A consortium including KKR and Energy Capital Partners is proposing to acquire DCC.
What is the reported value of the DCC takeover bid?
The takeover bid for DCC is valued at £5.7 billion, equivalent to $7.64 billion.
Which news outlet reported on the potential DCC acquisition?
Bloomberg News first reported on the potential acquisition of DCC.
Has Reuters independently verified the reported DCC takeover?
Reuters has not immediately verified the Bloomberg report regarding the DCC takeover.

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