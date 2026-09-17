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Italy readies navy to protect its shipping amid Bab el-Mandeb tensions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy readies navy to protect its shipping amid Bab el-Mandeb tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Italy Readies Navy to Protect Merchant Shipping Amid Bab el-Mandeb Crisis

Italy's Response to Security Threats in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Government Mobilization and Strategic Decisions

ROME, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing for a possible naval mission to safeguard its merchant shipping as security concerns mount in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday.

Crosetto said he and Italy's chief of defence staff had agreed to mobilise the navy to prepare "whatever is necessary" to guarantee the secure transit of Italian vessels, arguing that delays in responding to mounting maritime risks could have direct consequences for the economy and consumers.

Heightened Risks in the Red Sea

Fears for shipping in the Red Sea have surged this month after the Iran-aligned Houthis seized control of parts of Yemen's coast that overlook the Bab el-Mandeb, threatening Saudi oil exports rerouted from the Strait of Hormuz.

Official Statements and Policy Measures

"I have decided ... to activate the Italian navy to prepare what is necessary to guarantee the safe transit of Italian ships," Crosetto said in a statement.

"We cannot allow bureaucratic delays in decision-making to aggravate an already complex situation, with direct consequences for our economy and the lives of our citizens."

He did not spell out what measures were being considered or what naval assets might be sent to the area.

Economic and Social Implications

Impact on Shipping and the Economy

Crosetto said that disruptions to major shipping lanes would drive up transport costs, delay deliveries and ultimately push higher prices onto families and businesses.

"Every economic crisis hits the most vulnerable people hardest, putting social cohesion and the country's stability at risk," he said.

Vulnerability of Undersea Infrastructure

Risks to Data Cables and Energy Links

The defence minister also highlighted the vulnerability of undersea infrastructure, including data cables and energy links.

"For a major maritime nation such as Italy, monitoring and protecting the seas, both above and below the surface, means safeguarding its security, its prosperity and its future," he said.

Commitment to National Security

"The defence ministry and the Italian navy will continue to protect the sea, intervening with determination whenever necessary to safeguard national interests and the security of Italians," he said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has authorised mobilising the Italian navy to ensure safe passage of Italian vessels through the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, warning bureaucratic delays threaten economic stability.
  • The Bab el‑Mandeb has become increasingly volatile as Houthi forces capture strategic coastal areas, raising risks to global trade, maritime transit costs, and undersea cables essential for data and energy connectivity.
  • Disruption in the Red Sea corridor forces rerouting around Africa, adding at least 10 days and significant costs to shipping — Italy’s readiness reflects its broader strategic stake in maritime and digital infrastructure security.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy preparing to deploy its navy in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?
Italy is preparing to deploy its navy due to increased security risks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where threats to shipping have surged following actions by Iran-aligned Houthis.
How could maritime risks in the Red Sea affect Italy's economy?
Disruptions to shipping lanes in the Red Sea could increase transport costs, delay deliveries, and lead to higher prices for families and businesses in Italy.
What undersea infrastructure is at risk according to Italy's defence minister?
The defence minister highlighted vulnerabilities in undersea data cables and energy links that are essential for Italy's security and prosperity.
What measures might Italy's navy take to safeguard merchant vessels?
While specific measures were not disclosed, Italy's navy is being mobilized to prepare appropriate actions to ensure safe transit for Italian ships through the region.
Who emphasized the importance of timely action regarding maritime security?
Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized the need for prompt action to prevent bureaucratic delays from worsening the situation.

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