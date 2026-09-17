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J.P.Morgan sees BoE hiking rates in February - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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J.P.Morgan sees BoE hiking rates in February

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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J.P.Morgan Predicts BoE Rate Increase in February Amid Geopolitical Risks

J.P.Morgan's Outlook on Bank of England Policy and Market Impacts

BoE's Recent Decision and Inflation Concerns

Sept 17 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February, following the central bank's decision to keep borrowing costs on hold, but warns of further tightening if the Iran war continues.

The UK central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to keep rates at 3.75% earlier on Thursday, but also predicted that inflation could top 4% early next year.

J.P.Morgan's Rate Hike Predictions

"It almost sounds as if they have already made up their minds on a November hike provided there are no material changes in the geopolitical outlook," Allan Monks, a senior economist at J.P.Morgan, said in a note.

Monks expects a rate hike in November and another one in 2027. Following this he expects the BoE to stay put on borrowing costs, unless there is clearer evidence of a second round of inflation effects such as wage expectations rising to 4%.

He previously expected the central bank to hike rates once in November 2026 and then reduce rates twice in 2027.

BoE's Bond Sales and Debt Management Strategy

Along with the rate decision, the BoE also paused its sales of government bonds for six months and it began a longer-term overhaul of how it shrinks its debt holdings.

The announcement sent bond yields lower and came ahead of the Andy Burnham government's keenly awaited budget next month at a time when global fixed-income investors are concerned about soaring developed market debt.

Market Reactions and Analyst Commentary

"This is a clear and assertive plan designed to reduce uncertainty at a time when market conditions are volatile," J.P.Morgan said.

"This is a big surprise given the associated optics of blurring the line between BoE and government decisions."

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • J.P. Morgan projects a BoE rate hike of 25 bps in February, followed by another in November if geopolitical risks persist (notably the Iran war).
  • The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee held Bank Rate at 3.75% on Sept 16 with a 6‑3 vote, but revised its inflation forecast upward to above 4 % in early 2027.
  • In response, J.P. Morgan cautions further tightening may follow if second‑round inflationary pressures like rising wage expectations become evident.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does J.P.Morgan expect the Bank of England to raise rates?
J.P.Morgan expects the BoE to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February.
What was the recent decision by the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee?
The committee voted 6-3 to keep rates at 3.75% and paused government bond sales for six months.
What inflation level does the Bank of England predict for early next year?
The Bank of England predicts UK inflation could top 4% in early 2025.
What market reaction followed the BoE's recent announcement?
The announcement sent UK government bond yields lower.

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