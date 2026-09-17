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Russian central bank appeals to EU top court amid Euroclear dispute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russian central bank appeals to EU top court amid Euroclear dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Sanctions Legal Europe

Russian Central Bank Challenges EU Regulation in Euroclear Asset Dispute

Overview of the Legal Dispute and Regulatory Actions

Background of the Asset Freeze and EU Sanctions

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had filed a challenge with the EU General Court against an EU regulation adopted in July that it said interfered with its dispute with Euroclear over the freezing of Russian assets in Europe.

The EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia included permission for EU courts and member states not to recognise or enforce any court decision that was obtained in Russian courts.

Legal Proceedings Between Russia and Euroclear

Russian Court Actions and Damages Sought

The central bank filed a lawsuit in Moscow last year seeking 18.2 billion roubles ($215.33 million) in damages from Euroclear. A Moscow court upheld the ruling in May and rejected Euroclear's appeal in July.

Kremlin's Warning and EU's Response

The Kremlin warned it would be a legal nightmare for the EU if it went ahead with plans to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Euroclear's Counteraction in Belgian Court

Euroclear sued Russia's central bank in a Belgian civil court in June, seeking to block the enforcement of a Russian ruling. The central bank said on Thursday that the EU measure was an interference in the ongoing legal proceedings in Belgium.

Implications and Potential Actions

Impact of EU Measures on Russian Central Bank

"The measures create disproportionate restrictions on the protection of the rights of the Bank of Russia outside the EU, including the application of financial sanctions for violating relevant court prohibitions," the central bank said.

Possible Seizure of Euroclear Assets in Other Jurisdictions

The central bank could seek the seizure of Euroclear assets in other jurisdictions, especially in countries that Russia deems friendly, such as China, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 84.5196 roubles)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bank of Russia is contesting EU regulation permitting non-recognition of Russian court decisions, calling it an undue interference in its €215 million (18.2 billion roubles) damage claim against Euroclear.
  • Euroclear has seen a Moscow court rule in the Bank of Russia’s favour (May 15) and dismissed its appeal in July; nevertheless, Euroclear rejects the jurisdiction and maintains frozen assets are immobilised per EU sanctions.
  • The wider EU 21st sanctions package enables member states to disregard Russian court rulings and strengthens legal shields for EU firms, further complicating Russia’s legal avenues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Russian central bank appeal to the EU General Court?
Russia's central bank challenged an EU regulation it claims interferes with its dispute over frozen assets in Euroclear.
What is the value of damages the Russian central bank is seeking from Euroclear?
The Russian central bank is seeking 18.2 billion roubles ($215.33 million) in damages from Euroclear.
What sanctions did the EU implement regarding Russian assets?
The EU's 21st sanctions package allows courts and member states to disregard Russian court decisions on such disputes.
How has Euroclear responded to the Russian court ruling?
Euroclear sued Russia's central bank in a Belgian civil court to block enforcement of the Moscow court ruling.
Could the Russian central bank take further action if EU courts do not recognize its claims?
The central bank may seek seizure of Euroclear assets in jurisdictions it deems friendly, such as China, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.

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