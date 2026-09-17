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Finance

Virbac confirms outlook as Supercharge platforms drive profit growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Virbac Confirms Strong 2026 Outlook Amid Supercharge Platform Gains

Virbac Reports Robust Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Half-Year Core Profit and Revenue Growth

Sept 17 (Reuters) - French animal health company Virbac reported higher half-year core profit on Thursday with a recurring operating profit, excluding amortization of assets due to acquisitions, rising 6.8% to 144.2 million euros ($165.50 million), compared with 135.0 million euros a year earlier.

• Revenue reached 768 million euros, up 7.4% at constant exchange rates and scope, driven by companion animal growth of 10.0% and farm animal growth of 6.7%.

2026 Outlook and CEO Commentary

Virbac confirmed its 2026 outlook at the upper end of its target range (5.5%-7.5%), with CEO Paul Martingell citing the "scaling power" of the group's Supercharge platforms and the successful integration of Thyronorm. 

• "This performance reflects the scaling power of our 'Supercharge' platforms" said CEO Paul Martingell.

Supercharge Platforms and Strategic Acquisitions

• Virbac said its "Supercharge" platforms grew about 12% excluding Thyronorm, while the acquisition contributed an additional 3.7 percentage points to platform growth and strengthened its endocrinology business.

• Virbac acquired feline hyperthyroidism drug Thyronorm, sold as Felanorm in the US, from Norbrook in December 2025.

• The company also highlighted two specialty-asset deals, Porus-One and Vetcare, as part of its strategy to add high-margin complementary products.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8713 euros)

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin and Jérôme Terroy in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 adjusted EBIT (pre‑amortization) reached €144.2 M, up 6.8 % from €135.0 M in H1 2025, with margin at 18.8 % vs 18.3 %. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Revenue grew 7.4 % at constant exchange rates & scope to €768 M; companion animal +10 %, farm animal +6.7 %. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Supercharge platforms grew ~12 % excluding Thyronorm; Thyronorm added ~3.7 ppt to platform growth. (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Virbac's recurring operating profit for H1 2024?
Virbac's recurring operating profit for the first half of 2024 was 144.2 million euros, a 6.8% increase year-over-year.
How did Virbac's revenue perform in the first half of 2024?
Virbac's revenue reached 768 million euros in H1 2024, up 7.4% at constant exchange rates and scope.
What contributed to Virbac's profit and revenue growth?
Profit and revenue growth were driven by the scaling of Supercharge platforms, the integration of Thyronorm, and strong performance in both companion and farm animal segments.
What is the impact of the Thyronorm acquisition on Virbac?
The acquisition of Thyronorm contributed an additional 3.7 percentage points to platform growth and strengthened Virbac's endocrinology business.
What outlook has Virbac confirmed for 2026?
Virbac has confirmed its 2026 outlook at the upper end of the 5.5%-7.5% target range.

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