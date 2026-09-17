Virbac Confirms Strong 2026 Outlook Amid Supercharge Platform Gains

Virbac Reports Robust Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Half-Year Core Profit and Revenue Growth

Sept 17 (Reuters) - French animal health company Virbac reported higher half-year core profit on Thursday with a recurring operating profit, excluding amortization of assets due to acquisitions, rising 6.8% to 144.2 million euros ($165.50 million), compared with 135.0 million euros a year earlier.

• Revenue reached 768 million euros, up 7.4% at constant exchange rates and scope, driven by companion animal growth of 10.0% and farm animal growth of 6.7%.

2026 Outlook and CEO Commentary

Virbac confirmed its 2026 outlook at the upper end of its target range (5.5%-7.5%), with CEO Paul Martingell citing the "scaling power" of the group's Supercharge platforms and the successful integration of Thyronorm.

• "This performance reflects the scaling power of our 'Supercharge' platforms" said CEO Paul Martingell.

Supercharge Platforms and Strategic Acquisitions

• Virbac said its "Supercharge" platforms grew about 12% excluding Thyronorm, while the acquisition contributed an additional 3.7 percentage points to platform growth and strengthened its endocrinology business.

• Virbac acquired feline hyperthyroidism drug Thyronorm, sold as Felanorm in the US, from Norbrook in December 2025.

• The company also highlighted two specialty-asset deals, Porus-One and Vetcare, as part of its strategy to add high-margin complementary products.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8713 euros)

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin and Jérôme Terroy in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)