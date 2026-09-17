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NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says about decision to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says about decision to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Ovechkin Cites Patriotism for Appearing in United Russia Political Ad

Alexander Ovechkin's Support for United Russia and His Homeland

By Brad Ulery

Ovechkin's Statement on Patriotism

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alexander Ovechkin said on Thursday that he agreed to appear in a political campaign advertisement for the United Russia party, which is backed by President Vladimir Putin, because he supports his country. 

"I'm Russian, and I support my country," Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer, told reporters at the Washington Capitals' media day.

Message of Peace and Unity

"I'm for peace and love, and I hope in the world it doesn't matter who you are, I hope everybody understands, everybody wants peace and everybody hope everything is going to be okay in the world."

Context of the Russian Parliamentary Election

Russia will hold a parliamentary election from September 18 to 20, the first since it launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. 

Ovechkin's Participation in the Political Ad

Ovechkin, who can be seen standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the video, said he was asked to participate and did not hesitate to agree. He added that he will live in Russia following the end of his career. 

Plans for Life After Hockey

"As soon as I'm done playing hockey, I'm probably going to stay there," he said. "I'm gonna live there, my kids gonna live there, family. I'm for peace and love and I hope everything's going to be okay."

Ovechkin's Relationship with Putin

Ovechkin has faced scrutiny over his longstanding ties to Putin as Russia wages war in Ukraine. In 2017 he formed a public movement in support of Putin and his Instagram profile picture is a photo of him and the Russian president.

Calls for Peace Amid Controversy

He called for peace in February 2022 following his home country's invasion of Ukraine. When asked about his support for Putin at the time, he said, "Well, he is my president. But ... I am not in politics. I am an athlete and ... I hope everything is going to be done soon."

Ovechkin's Hockey Career Highlights

Ovechkin, who turned 41 on Thursday, has scored 929 goals in 1,573 regular-season NHL games and the upcoming season will be his 22nd in the league. He led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018.

(Reporting by Brad Ulery, writing by Nicole Fernandes;Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Ovechkin appeared in a United Russia campaign ad alongside Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, stating “I’m Russian, and I support my country.” (cyprus-mail.com)
  • The Washington Capitals confirmed he was asked to participate during a summer visit in Russia and reiterated his off-season base in Moscow as well as his post-retirement plans. (investing.com)
  • His involvement reignites scrutiny of his longstanding ties to President Putin, including the 2017 ‘PutinTeam’ movement, and has sparked criticism amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ovechkin's stance on the war in Ukraine?
Ovechkin has called for peace and stated he hopes everything will be okay, but avoids direct political involvement.
What are Ovechkin's ties to Vladimir Putin?
Ovechkin formed a public movement supporting Putin in 2017 and has a photo of them together as his Instagram profile picture.
Will Ovechkin return to Russia after his NHL career?
Ovechkin stated he intends to live in Russia with his family after his hockey career ends.
What notable NHL achievements does Ovechkin have?
Ovechkin is the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer and led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018.

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