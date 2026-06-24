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German Ifo business sentiment rises in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German Ifo business sentiment rises in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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German business sentiment rises in June, Ifo says

German Business Morale and Economic Outlook

By Maria Martinez

June 24 (Reuters) - German business morale rose in June, a survey showed on Wednesday, with companies more positive about their current situation than they have been for nearly two years.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index increased to 85.6 compared to a revised 85.0 in May. The reading, which showed only a slight improvement in future expectations, was in line with a Reuters forecast.

"The German economy is hoping for an easing of the global political situation," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

Business morale rose across all business sectors.

Expert Reactions and Analysis

"Hope is back," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. "However, before getting overly enthusiastic, even with today’s increase the Ifo index still remains below its pre-war level."

Assessment of the Current Situation

ASSESSMENT OF THE CURRENT SITUATION DRIVES THE INCREASE

The increase in the headline index was in line with expectations, said Robin Winkler, Germany chief economist at Deutsche Bank Research.

Factors Behind the Rise

"What is striking, however, is that this was mainly due to a better assessment of the current situation," Winkler said.

Businesses were more satisfied with their current operations, with the index rising to 87.0 from 86.1 in May.

The rise suggests that the impact of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on activity is easing, said Harry Chambers, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

Future Expectations and Outlook

The outlook for the coming months was also less pessimistic, Ifo said, with the corresponding index rising to 84.1 from 83.9 in the previous month.

(Additional reporting by Reinhard Becker, editing by Thomas Seythal and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Ifo Business Climate Index rose to 85.6 in June 2026 (May revised to 85.0), matching Reuters forecasts
  • The Current Conditions sub‑index climbed to 87.0, up from 86.1 in May, while the Expectations index edged up to 84.1 from 83.9
  • This marks a gentle stabilization following earlier dips—in May the index stood at 84.9, after slumping in April to around 84.4

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ifo business climate index for June?
The Ifo business climate index for June increased to 85.6, up from a revised 85.0 in May.
How did German business morale perform in June?
German business morale improved in June, with companies assessing their situation more positively and expectations becoming less sceptical.
What factors influenced German business sentiment in June?
An easing of the global political situation contributed to improved sentiment among German businesses.
Who commented on the German economic outlook in the article?
Ifo's president Clemens Fuest commented that the German economy is hoping for an easing of the global political situation.
Were expectations for the coming months positive or negative?
Expectations were somewhat less pessimistic, with the corresponding index rising slightly from the previous month.

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