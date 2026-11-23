A profitable business can face a cash shortage in the week it pays staff. A customer’s invoice may be due at the end of the month, while wages, tax and supplier payments fall several days earlier. A monthly forecast can show a healthy closing balance because it counts cash received after those bills…

A profitable business can face a cash shortage in the week it pays staff. A customer’s invoice may be due at the end of the month, while wages, tax and supplier payments fall several days earlier. A monthly forecast can show a healthy closing balance because it counts cash received after those bills fell due. A 13-week cash flow forecast gives management a way to see that gap and decide what to do while there is still time.

The forecast estimates when cash will arrive and leave, usually one week at a time. Each update replaces the completed week with actual results and adds a new week at the far end. The Association of Corporate Treasurers describes this rolling format and notes that businesses may update more often depending on their needs and systems. Three months of visibility gives the finance team room to see upcoming pressures, while the weekly view puts a date on when action might be needed. Association of Corporate Treasurers on the rolling cash flow forecast

Begin with cash the business can use

The first number is the cash available at the start of the forecast. Finance can reconcile it to bank balances, check for transactions already in progress and identify any amounts committed for a specific purpose. A consolidated figure can be misleading if money sits in an entity, currency or account from which it cannot be moved in time. A group may need to forecast by entity or currency before combining the results, particularly when individual subsidiaries meet their own obligations.

Undrawn credit deserves a separate line. A credit facility can support liquidity when the business has access to it under the agreed terms and can draw it before the money is due. The amount available may depend on eligible receivables or inventory, existing drawings and the conditions attached to the facility. Showing cash and borrowing capacity separately helps management see how much of the company’s headroom depends on a lender or on paperwork that still needs to be completed. Treasury guidance from the Association of Corporate Treasurers links cash forecasting to the management of borrowing lines and upcoming repayments. Association of Corporate Treasurers on cash management and liquidity

Put receipts and payments in the week they are expected

A short-term forecast can be built from expected cash receipts and disbursements. For receipts, teams can start with open invoices, scheduled instalments and other sources of cash. The forecast date should reflect when funds are likely to arrive. A customer that usually pays two weeks after the due date may do so again. A large disputed invoice may need its own assumption based on the latest information from the account team. The source and date of each material assumption should be easy to find.

Payments can be mapped using payroll calendars, supplier schedules, loan documents and known commitments such as rent and capital expenditure. For near-term weeks, a few large items may deserve individual lines. In later weeks, estimates may be needed for costs tied to production or sales volumes. Weekly totals can hide a gap within the week, so a team approaching its minimum balance may need a daily view around major pay dates. Deloitte’s guidance on short-term cash forecasting illustrates how weekly planning can be paired with daily detail for the immediate weeks. Deloitte on short-term cash flow forecasting

Each week’s ending balance is its opening cash plus receipts minus payments, with any expected financing movements shown explicitly. That balance becomes the next week’s opening figure. Consistent treatment matters when a company transfers money between its own accounts. A transfer changes the position of the accounts involved, but leaves the group’s total cash unchanged. Recording the same transfer as an external receipt would make consolidated liquidity appear stronger than it is.

How a delay of one week changes the outlook

Consider a fictional distributor starting week four with $420,000 in available cash. It expects $330,000 in receipts and $610,000 in payments that week, leaving a projected closing balance of $140,000. Management has set a minimum operating buffer of $100,000, so the forecast shows $40,000 of headroom above that buffer.

If a customer moves a $180,000 payment to week five, week four closes with a projected cash shortfall of $40,000 before any financing or management action. It is also $140,000 below the operating buffer. If that customer pays the following week, the distributor may finish the month exactly where the original forecast suggested, provided the remaining assumptions hold. The immediate problem is finding enough cash to meet the previous week’s obligations. Any decision about drawing a facility depends on the amount available, the time needed to draw and management’s objective for the operating buffer.

The distributor should also look at the timing within week four. If salaries leave the bank on Wednesday and a substantial receipt settles on Friday, the cash position at the lowest point could be weaker than the closing balance suggests. Moving selected near-term entries to a daily view helps treasury estimate the lowest balance and decide when it needs funds. There is little benefit in applying that level of detail to all 13 weeks if later dates are too uncertain to support it.

Test the assumptions likely to change a decision

A base case records management’s current expectations. A downside case can examine what happens if significant receipts arrive late, sales are weaker or suppliers require earlier payment. It is worth asking which risks would occur together. A fall in orders, for example, can reduce receipts while leaving the business with inventory already paid for. A downturn may also reduce the value of assets eligible for borrowing under some facilities. The timing of those effects can determine whether the company needs more cash or earlier access to an existing line. Association of Corporate Treasurers on liquidity scenarios

Management can agree when the forecast should trigger a response. A business might investigate a projected drop below its cash buffer, then set an earlier escalation point if a funding decision takes time. Each response should have an owner and a realistic date. Asking a customer to confirm a payment date is different from assuming it will pay early. Moving a discretionary capital purchase may free up cash if the supplier agrees to revised terms. A forecast is more useful when it shows which actions management controls and which depend on someone else.

Learn from the difference between forecast and actual cash

Every update creates an opportunity to test the prior assumptions. The finance team can compare the last forecast with actual cash movements and record why material items differed. A timing variance may mean a payment moved by a week. A permanent change, such as a cancelled order or a higher tax bill, changes the outlook beyond that period. An omitted line points to a gap in information or ownership. Those differences matter because each calls for a different adjustment.

Repeated errors are often more revealing than a single missed estimate. A business may find that its sales team consistently expects earlier settlements than its bank records support. It may also discover that procurement approves payments that finance hears about after the weekly review. Assigning responsibility for each material input and recording the reason for changes can improve the forecast with less effort than adding more categories to the spreadsheet. A short review should leave management with a clear view of the lowest projected balance, the assumptions that could change it and any decisions that have a deadline.

It also helps to preserve a copy of the forecast before each update. If a payment appeared in week six in three consecutive forecasts, moving it again without recording the reason can hide a collection problem. An earlier copy shows when the team first expected the money and how often that expectation changed. Finance can use that history to set a more defensible collection date and decide when the customer relationship needs attention. The same record can show whether a shortfall surfaced early enough for the company to respond before a payment fell due.

Use different views for reporting and funding decisions

The forecast sits alongside formal reporting. Under IAS 7, the statement of cash flows reports movements in cash and cash equivalents over a reporting period and classifies them by operating, investing and financing activity. IFRS 7 also addresses disclosure of liquidity risk, including contractual maturity information for specified financial liabilities. Those reports help readers understand cash flows and exposures. The weekly forecast serves an internal scheduling purpose by estimating what will happen next, including when collections are likely to arrive. IFRS Foundation on IAS 7 and IFRS 7 liquidity risk disclosures

Thirteen weeks is also a limited horizon. A seasonal business may need to look further ahead to see inventory purchases for its next peak. A company with a debt maturity or a major investment outside the period needs a longer view of funding. The weekly model helps management deal with immediate obligations. A longer forecast helps it see when this quarter’s decisions will create demands further out.

The value of the weekly forecast is the time it gives management to act. A company that can see its lowest cash point and explain what moves that date has a practical basis for discussing collections, supplier commitments and funding before those decisions become urgent.

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