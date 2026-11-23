Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO, Igniting Global Tech Surge
Market Impact and Industry Reactions
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia on Monday said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive after gaining confidence that he does not pose a national security risk, news that sent shares in the company up by almost a third and reinvigorated the global AI trade that has flagged this month.
President Donald Trump welcomed the board's reinstatement of Huang as CEO and said this was the "correct and proper decision," he said in a social media post.
Nvidia stock leapt nearly 30% in early trading, while the Nasdaq rallied almost 6% and the S&P 500 rose 4%, making up for Friday's plunge driven by a rout in AI-exposed shares stemming in part from uncertainty at Nvidia itself.
Tech shares led gains for most major indices, including Europe's STOXX 600, which traded up 1.5%, encouraging investors to ditch safe-haven bonds, which pushed short-dated Treasury yields up 10 basis points on the day to 4.72%.
Expert Commentary on Huang's Reinstatement
Portfolio Managers' Perspectives
TOM PLUMB, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, PLUMB BALANCED FUND, MADISON, WISCONSIN:
“Well, obviously, to try to replace Jensen was something that nobody could feel comfortable that they are going to find somebody to automatically fill his shoes. It will be interesting to see if they do address some of the corporate governance issues, 60 direct reports, who’s on the board, and things like that. But to have the visionary who was able to attract some of the most talented people in the industry and to have them all on the right page – it’s certainly very very positive for the company.”
ANDREA SCAURI, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, LEMANIK, MILAN:
"It's better than a soap opera. Joking aside, it's obvious that putting Huang back in charge of Nvidia removes any doubts the market may have had about the support Nvidia will continue to provide to the companies it is currently financing, both on the debt side and through equity.
The various neocloud companies had come under heavy pressure, and his return removes a great deal of uncertainty from that more highly leveraged part of the market. The immediate reaction is visible on screens, of course, but that's the main read-across for the market at the moment."
Industry Analysts and Strategists
STEPHANIE BALAOURAS, VP, GROUP RESEARCH DIRECTOR, FORRESTER, CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS:
"The news changes the leadership picture, but not the strategic advice. The concentration risk still remains what it is."
"While Huang's reinstatement may calm immediate concerns around NVIDIA’s leadership, it should not reverse enterprise efforts to build alternatives into their AI infrastructure strategy. Restoring leadership does not mean restoring confidence in resilience. Leaders need to keep confronting AI concentration risk."
BEN BARRINGER, HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AT QUILTER CHEVIOT, LONDON:
“This is quite the U-turn from Nvidia given the chairman’s comments just last week, but the business has clearly felt backed into a corner in that bringing Jensen Huang back is the right business move.
“The alternative was allowing one of the most influential figures in global technology to walk out the door and likely taking some of Nvidia’s best talent with him, which could have turned what has been an uncomfortable episode into a far bigger problem for its shareholders.
“There will inevitably be questions over how Nvidia has gone from the chairman’s comments last week to reinstating Huang so quickly. However, keeping him in the building is much more preferable than watching him walk into a competitor or start something new. Nvidia has its captain back at the wheel, and investors will likely breathe a sigh of relief.”
STEVE SOSNICK, CHIEF STRATEGIST, INTERACTIVE BROKERS, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:
"There were definitely a lot of people who wanted him back. The extent that the administration intervened, the extent that shareholders intervened, it will be impossible to know ... but it tells us to some extent that Jensen Huang was too big to be fired."
"I don't know that I'd be chasing the stock here."
PETER ANDERSEN, FOUNDER OF ANDERSEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, BOSTON:
"I am absolutely astonished. I think it's a textbook example of poor governance from the board of directors. There's no possible way they could have done all the due diligence in such a short time to make that decision.
The market's reacting positively because it's a vote of confidence that Nvidia will continue to supply the chips and it's business as usual."
"The fact that they fired him within 24 hours and then several days later have reinstated him makes me wonder what kind of methodical process the board has in place to evaluate a disruption like this."
Other Industry Leaders
ANDRE BAKHOS, MANAGING MEMBER, INGENIUM ANALYTICS LLC, NEW JERSEY:
"Overall, it brings a lot of confidence. As far as stocks go, it adds confidence, in the sense that the AI leader is, on the surface, at least for now, things are going to be okay, that the company is going to be okay. It just makes everyone feel a little more confident that the right guy is back.
It solidifies confidence from the other companies. Promises that were made, assurances that were made by Wang, are going to be honoured."
ERIC SCHIFFER, CHAIRMAN, THE PATRIARCH ORGANIZATION, LOS ANGELES:
“It certainly wasn’t Jensen’s last chapter. I didn’t think it was the end of Jensen. The company he built is a different animal. Jensen is bigger than Elvis for tech investors."
Conclusion
(Reporting by Reuters Markets Teams in Milan, New York and Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Vidya Ranganathan)