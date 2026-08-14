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Jason Arday, ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism scandal, found dead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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headlines Education United Kingdom

Jason Arday, Former Cambridge Professor Linked to Plagiarism Scandal, Dies at 41

Details Surrounding the Death and Scandal of Jason Arday

Announcement of Death

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jason Arday, a former University of Cambridge professor who was at the centre of a plagiarism scandal, has died aged 41.

Arday had resigned earlier this month as a professor of sociology of education following the accusations, which caused a furore in the world of academia. He was the university's youngest ever Black professor.

He was found unresponsive by the ambulance service at a property in Battersea, south London.

Official Police Statement

"Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met's Central South Command Unit," the police said.

Background and Investigation

University of Cambridge's Response

The University of Cambridge announced an investigation earlier this week into the circumstances of Arday's appointment to the Faculty of Education in 2022 and his time there since.

Plagiarism Allegations

A high-profile professor who appeared frequently in the media, Arday faced accusations this year that parts of his 2015 PhD thesis were plagiarised, which he denied.

The allegations expanded to include apparent inconsistencies in Arday's other academic work, and questions over his claims about his career, personal life and medical conditions.

Reactions and Statements

University and Government Responses

"We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," Cambridge's Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice said in a statement.

Britain's education secretary, Lucy Powell, said she was saddened to hear the news of Arday's death.

Family Statement

His family said they were in shock.

Family's Plea to the Media

"The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone," the family said in a statement provided by Arday's publisher, Simon & Schuster UK.

"We won't comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce in Manchester; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Jason Arday was found unresponsive at a property in Battersea, south London, on August 14, and his death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious, according to Metropolitan Police statements. (apnews.com)
  • Arday, who became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023 at age 37, resigned earlier this month amid mounting media scrutiny over plagiarism of his 2015 PhD thesis and inconsistencies in his academic and personal claims. (apnews.com)
  • His resignation coincided with growing calls for independent investigations into allegations that over 100 passages in his thesis closely mirrored a 2009 Brunel University dissertation by Paula Zwozdiak‑Myers, raising serious questions about academic integrity. (el-balad.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Jason Arday?
Jason Arday was a former University of Cambridge professor, known as the university's youngest ever Black professor.
Why was Jason Arday in the news recently?
He was at the centre of a plagiarism scandal involving accusations about his academic work and thesis.
How did Jason Arday die?
He was found unresponsive in Battersea, south London, and pronounced dead at the scene. The police do not believe the death is suspicious.
What has the University of Cambridge said about Jason Arday?
The university expressed condolences and announced an investigation into his appointment and tenure.
What was Jason Arday accused of?
He faced allegations of plagiarism in his 2015 PhD thesis and apparent inconsistencies in other academic work.

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