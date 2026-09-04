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Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster recovery Energy

Two Workers Rescued After Nine Days in Nepal Hydropower Tunnel Disaster

Rescue Operation and Aftermath of the Trishuli River Hydropower Tunnel Incident

Overview of the Disaster

KATHMANDU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Two people were pulled out alive on Friday from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station on the Trishuli River, nine days after a ice, rock and mud slide swept through a valley in Nepal, killing more than 1,200 people and displacing tens of thousands.

Details of the Rescue

Identities of the Rescued Workers

The two workers pulled from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station are Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha’s office said in a statement.

Extent of the Disaster

Officials and rescue workers believe the August 26 collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the Trishuli River trapped at least 900 people in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along the river.

Medical Condition and Family Reactions

Health Status of the Survivors

Maharjan cannot move his hands and legs but Sah's injuries are not critical, an aide to the energy minister told Reuters.

The two are being taken to a hospital in Kathmandu, he said.

Family Response

Statements from Relatives

Amir Maharjan, Kabir's brother, said he has not received any news officially but has been told to go to the hospital.

"I have been hearing from the news that my brother has been found. The entire family is very happy," Amir said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Tom Hogue; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • The rescue occurred amid a broader disaster from the August 26 glacier collapse in the Langtang area that unleashed devastating debris flows through the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli river system, destroying multiple hydropower sites and infrastructure (odhan.com).
  • Initially, hundreds of hydropower workers were feared trapped or missing across several projects; government and industry estimates put the number missing at 537 to over 900 (english.kathmandupati.com).
  • Rescue efforts involved heavy machinery, controlled blasting and international teams; video shows a 93‑person team working through the night and using excavators to clear the tunnel entrance (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were rescued alive from the Nepal hydropower tunnel?
Two people were rescued alive from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station.
What caused the tunnel incident at the hydropower station in Nepal?
The incident was caused by an ice, rock, and mud slide after the collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the Trishuli River.
How long were the workers trapped before being rescued?
The two workers were trapped for nine days before being rescued.
How many fatalities were reported from the Nepal hydropower disaster?
The disaster killed more than 1,200 people and displaced tens of thousands.
Where are the rescued workers being treated?
The rescued workers are being taken to a hospital in Kathmandu.

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