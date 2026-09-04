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Analysis-Germany warming to UniCredit on Commerzbank seen bolstering way for European bank deals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Germany warming to UniCredit on Commerzbank seen bolstering way for European bank deals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Germany’s Shift Towards UniCredit-Commerzbank Acquisition May Spur EU Bank Deals

By Jesús Aguado and Amy-Jo Crowley

Germany’s Changing Stance and Its Impact on European Banking Consolidation

MADRID/LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Germany's tilt towards a deal with UniCredit's CEO Andrea Orcel to take over Commerzbank, after years of his manoeuvring, could prompt other European nations and banks to warm to further banking consolidation.

Until now Germany has pushed back against a takeover of its third biggest bank by UniCredit, which it viewed as a hostile move. But German finance minister Lars Klingbeil's invitation to meet Orcel, reported by Reuters last week, was the clearest sign yet the government was now willing to at least talk about a possible deal.

Germany's resistance to a takeover weakened after the Italian lender in July reached a stake of just shy of 50%, which is sufficient to sway shareholder resolutions, including naming board members.

Potential for a Pan-European Banking Champion

"The potential deal between UniCredit and Commerzbank creates the basis for a pan-European champion, so it's undeniable that it would add pressure for peers to pursue further scale," Antonio Reale, co-head of European banks at Bank of America, said.

Supporters of European bank consolidation say bigger banks would be better positioned to absorb rising technology and regulatory costs. 

Calls for Cross-Border Mergers

Policymakers in Brussels and at the European Central Bank have called for cross-border mergers, having long argued the region needs larger lenders capable of competing with U.S. rivals. JPMorgan alone, the biggest U.S. bank by market capitalisation, is worth around Europe's top five lenders combined, LSEG data shows. They include BNP Paribas, HSBC and Santander.

National governments in the EU have been more reluctant to encourage cross-border deals, so Germany's apparent warming is significant, bankers and analysts say.

Influence on Other European Governments and Banks

Reuters spoke with 11 bankers, analysts and economists. Several say Berlin's willingness to sit down with UniCredit after months of opposition could also embolden other banks seeking more scale and could be used as a reference for future dealmaking. 

Germany's stance may prompt support for broader banking consolidation by Belgium, the Netherlands and the Nordic region for example, one investment banker said.

European Push for Consolidation

EUROPEAN PUSH FOR CONSOLIDATION

The European Commission has been pushing plans to deepen the EU's single market of 450 million consumers in a bid to make it easier for companies to operate across the continent, including through a long-delayed banking union that bank executives have said is vital for cross-border dealmaking to make sense, but details of a union are still being debated. 

Banking Union and Integration Challenges

"In a way, banks were waiting for the completion of the banking union to go for more consolidation, but it seems like it's the other way around," Morningstar DBRS senior vice president Nicola de Caro said. "Maybe the experience on the ground will support the cause for more bank integration, so the two things will probably move in parallel at the end of the day," De Caro said.

However, most experts cautioned that significant obstacles remain and that a Commerzbank/UniCredit tie-up has unique overlaps. 

Synergies and Local Presence

UniCredit already has a substantial presence in Germany through its HypoVereinsbank unit, allowing it to extract local synergies and potentially improve the performance of a bank that has historically lagged some peers.

Fernando de la Mora, global co-leader of financial services at consultant firm Alvarez & Marsal, said cross-border deals would only materialise where banks could demonstrate clear value creation and scale benefits. As Europe remains fragmented, banks often have very different platforms in each country so combinations may not lead to the ability to extract synergies, some of the bankers and analysts said. 

Government Reluctance and Regulatory Barriers

European governments also remain reluctant to relinquish influence over national banking systems especially as they would remain on the hook for bank failures, three of the experts said.

The European Commission has challenged Italy's use of golden powers to vet strategic corporate takeovers. UniCredit blamed government intervention for abandoning its bid for Banco BPM.

European authorities also disputed Madrid's attempts to hamper BBVA's €16 billion ($18.6 billion) bid for Sabadell. The deal ultimately failed.

De la Mora said Berlin appeared increasingly convinced that UniCredit's move was difficult to stop and therefore wanted a seat at the table to shape the outcome. But he added that governments would continue to defend local interests.

Implications for Future European Bank Mergers

A UniCredit/Commerzbank merger would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion ($1.5 trillion) in assets, smaller than the likes of BNP Paribas or HSBC. However, Bank of America's Reale said it would offer a model for other banks to follow, although the risk of government intervention in deals remained.

Lessons from Recent Failed Deals

"Recent evidence from BBVA/Sabadell and UniCredit/BPM remind us that even when it comes to domestic deals, regional/national interests can be a limitation," he said.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado in Madrid and Amy-Jo Crowley in London. Additional reporting Elisa Martinuzzi. Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany will meet UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel on September 14, marking the clearest sign yet of Berlin’s willingness to engage following UniCredit’s acquisition of roughly 49.65% of Commerzbank shares (marketscreener.com).
  • Germany’s previous resistance—rooted in concerns over Commerzbank’s role in financing the Mittelstand and protecting Frankfurt’s financial hub—has softened, offering political cover for broader cross‑border mergers (marketscreener.com).
  • The UniCredit‑Commerzbank case could serve as a watershed for wider European consolidation, leveraging scale and regulatory momentum to counter U.S. bank dominance; Europe’s banks continue to trade below book value, highlighting consolidation incentives (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany now open to a UniCredit takeover of Commerzbank?
Germany’s resistance has weakened after UniCredit gained a near 50% stake and policymakers now see value in discussing a potential deal.
How could a UniCredit-Commerzbank deal impact European banking?
It could set a precedent for cross-border consolidation and encourage other EU nations and banks to pursue mergers.
What are the benefits of larger European banks?
Larger banks could better absorb tech and regulatory costs and compete more effectively with U.S. rivals.
What obstacles remain for European bank mergers?
Fragmented markets, government reluctance, and integration challenges remain significant hurdles to cross-border consolidation.
What is the role of the EU in encouraging bank consolidation?
The EU and the European Central Bank advocate for cross-border mergers, but national governments have been cautious to support them.

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