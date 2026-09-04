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Two people pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two people pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Hydropower

Two Workers Rescued Alive from Nepal Hydropower Tunnel After Glacier Disaster

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath of the Nepal Glacier Disaster

By Gopal Sharma and Saurabh Sharma

Overview of the Disaster

KATHMANDU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Two people were pulled out alive on Friday from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station on the Trishuli River, nine days after a ice, rock and mud slide swept through a valley in Nepal, killing more than 1,200 people and displacing tens of thousands.

Officials and rescue workers believe the August 26 collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the Trishuli River trapped at least 900 people in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along the river.

Impact on Local Communities

At least 1,252 people were killed in Nepal as houses, streets and schools in towns and villages near the border with China's Tibet were swept away. More than 4,200 people are still missing and thousands more displaced.

China has put the death toll in Tibet at 21, with 541 others listed as missing.

The Rescue Operation

Details of the Rescue

The two workers pulled from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station are the first to be rescued from the hydropower projects.

They were Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha’s office said in a statement.

Scenes from the Rescue

Videos and photos released by Nepali authorities showed Maharjan being pulled out of a hole in the ground amid cheering bystanders and put on a stretcher.

The other man, Sah, was carried out on the back of a worker to a rescue tent, his face covered in mud.

A team of army doctors attended to Sah at a tent near the tunnel, fitting what appeared to be an oxygen mask around his mouth and checking his vitals, in one of the videos.

"His name is Sanjay Sah and he was working in mechanical control room. The vital parameters look normal,” an army official said.

Condition of the Rescued Workers

Maharjan cannot move his hands and legs but Sah's injuries are not critical, an aide to the energy minister told Reuters.

The two will be taken to a hospital in Kathmandu, the aide said.

Family Reactions

Amir Maharjan, Kabir's brother, said he has not received any news officially but has been told to go to the hospital.

"I have been hearing from the news that my brother has been found. The entire family is very happy," Amir said.

Tools and Strategies Used in the Rescue

A team of experts in a WhatsApp group was guiding rescue workers in the search at the hydropower projects in what has become a valuable tool alongside helicopters and heavy machinery in the race to find survivors.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma and Saurabh Sharma; Writing by Tom Hogue; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Rescue marks the first survivors recovered from hydropower tunnels, offering a rare glimmer of hope amid a mounting death toll—Nepal reports over 1,200 dead and thousands missing (investing.com).
  • Roughly 900 hydropower workers remain unaccounted for across 11–12 projects, with about 500 believed trapped in tunnels, hampering rescue operations amid thick mud and debris (theguardian.com).
  • Rescuers continue using drills, vertical shafts, and heavy machinery, aided by experts from India and China, in a race against time to reach survivors in the devastated Trishuli corridor (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were pulled alive from the Nepal hydropower tunnel?
Two people were pulled alive from the hydropower tunnel on the Trishuli River in Nepal.
What caused the disaster at the Nepal hydropower projects?
A glacier collapse triggered an ice, rock, and mud slide that swept through the Trishuli River valley, damaging hydropower tunnels.
How many people are still missing after the Nepal disaster?
More than 4,200 people remain missing after the collapse and subsequent flooding.
Who were the two workers rescued from the tunnel?
The rescued workers were Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.
Which hydropower station did the rescue occur at?
The rescue took place at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station in Nepal.

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