UK New Car Sales Reach Highest August Level Since 2018, Led by Electric Vehicles

UK Car Sales Surge and Electric Vehicle Market Share Growth

New Car Registration Figures for August

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Registrations of new cars in the UK rose about 13% to more than 90,000 in August, the highest number for the month in eight years, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.

Electric Vehicle Market Share

The market share of battery electric vehicles rose to about 30% in the month, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. For the year, the market share stood at 26%.

Comparison to Zero-Emission Mandate

Both numbers remain below Britain's zero-emission vehicle mandate of 33% for 2026.

Alternative Data and Methodologies

New AutoMotive Data Insights

Separately, data from New AutoMotive showed on Wednesday that UK registrations of BEVs rose to about 30% of all cars in August. Overall new car registrations were up 17.5% year-on-year.

Differences in Data Sources

SMMT and New AutoMotive use different data sources and calculation methods.

Upcoming Official Figures

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT on Friday.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)