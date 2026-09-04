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UK car sales log strongest August since 2018, preliminary data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK car sales log strongest August since 2018, preliminary data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive UK economy

UK New Car Sales Reach Highest August Level Since 2018, Led by Electric Vehicles

UK Car Sales Surge and Electric Vehicle Market Share Growth

New Car Registration Figures for August

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Registrations of new cars in the UK rose about 13% to more than 90,000 in August, the highest number for the month in eight years, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.

Electric Vehicle Market Share

The market share of battery electric vehicles rose to about 30% in the month, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. For the year, the market share stood at 26%.

Comparison to Zero-Emission Mandate

Both numbers remain below Britain's zero-emission vehicle mandate of 33% for 2026.

Alternative Data and Methodologies

New AutoMotive Data Insights

Separately, data from New AutoMotive showed on Wednesday that UK registrations of BEVs rose to about 30% of all cars in August. Overall new car registrations were up 17.5% year-on-year.

Differences in Data Sources

SMMT and New AutoMotive use different data sources and calculation methods.

Upcoming Official Figures

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT on Friday.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • August saw the highest new car registrations since 2018, with volume surpassing 90,000—a ~13% increase year‑on‑year.
  • BEV market share in August reached around 30%, rising from about 27.5% in July, but both figures remain below the 33% ZEV mandate for 2026.
  • New AutoMotive and SMMT report slightly different figures and methods; New AutoMotive noted 17.5% overall growth and 30% BEV share while SMMT figures are pending final release.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK new car registrations rise in August 2024?
UK new car registrations increased by about 13% in August 2024, with over 90,000 new vehicles registered.
What was the market share of battery electric vehicles in August 2024?
Battery electric vehicles accounted for about 30% of all new car registrations in the UK in August 2024.
How do current BEV market shares compare to Britain's zero-emission target?
Both the August (30%) and year-to-date (26%) BEV market shares are below the UK's 33% zero-emission vehicle mandate for 2026.
Which organizations provided the car sales data?
The data came from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and New AutoMotive.
When will final August car registration figures be released?
The SMMT is set to release final new car registration figures at 0800 GMT on Friday.

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