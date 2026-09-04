Barclays launches private bank booking centre in Singapore

Barclays Launches Private Banking Booking Centre in Singapore for Asia-Pacific Clients

Barclays Expands Private Banking Services in Asia-Pacific

Launch of Singapore Booking Centre

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Barclays announced the launch of a private bank booking centre in Singapore on Friday, as the British lender seeks to capture a greater share of Asia-Pacific's fast-growing wealth population.

Integrated Local and International Capabilities

• The centre combines local booking capabilities in Singapore with connectivity to Barclays' international booking centres, allowing clients to access banking, lending, investments and wealth planning services seamlessly, Barclays said.

Responding to Client Needs

• It said the launch comes as clients seek greater connectivity across markets, asset classes and jurisdictions, alongside advice that reflects the complexity of their personal, business and family interests.

Global Wealth Trends

• The demand from clients reflect the broader trend of increasingly global wealth creation, investment activity and capital flows, Barclays said.

Barclays' Commitment to the Singapore Market

• "Singapore continues to play a pivotal role in the global wealth landscape. The launch of our booking centre reflects Barclays' long-term commitment to the market and our ambition to serve increasingly international client needs," said Alexander Harrison, Barclays' country CEO for Singapore and interim head of private banking in Singapore.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Tom Hogue)