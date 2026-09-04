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One year after its founder's death, Armani faces challenge of 'inevitable evolution' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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One year after its founder's death, Armani faces challenge of 'inevitable evolution'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Armani Confronts Evolution and Stake Sale One Year After Founder’s Passing

Armani's Transition and Strategic Developments After Giorgio Armani's Death

By Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina

Legacy and Succession Planning

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - One year after the death of founder Giorgio Armani, the Italian fashion house is entering a pivotal period as the clock starts ticking on plans for an initial stake sale, after the group spent the last year focused on governance.

Armani, who died aged 91 on September 4, 2025, stipulated in his will that a first sale of around 15% of the company should take place between 12 and 18 months after his death, followed by the disposal of a larger stake or a bourse listing.

Industry executives and analysts warn, however, that one year on, the late designer's heirs and advisers must now focus on evolving, to keep the brand fresh and relevant.

Continuity Versus Evolution

"Continuity is the right choice to get through the first year. It becomes, or could become, a risk if it turns into inertia," said Francesco Fiorese, a partner at consultancy Simon Kucher.

The real test for the company, Fiorese said, will be to switch from "a succession model based on Giorgio Armani's legacy to a more autonomous system, capable of making its own decisions while still preserving the brand's identity."

Armani group declined to comment.

New Business Plan and Financial Performance

NEW BUSINESS PLAN

Over the last year, Armani's sales declined 2.8% at constant currencies to €2.2 billion ($2.56 billion), and investors remain cautious about the luxury sector's health as the war with Iran drags on and Chinese consumer spending is faltering.

CEO Marsocci's Approach

As he prepares a new business plan, CEO Giuseppe Marsocci, a group veteran now at the helm, told an event in July that Armani would not seek short-term fixes, while keeping faithful to the founder's long-term vision of an essential and elegant style with attention to detail and wearability.

He said Armani was still in a transition phase and looking for a new balance as the founding family worked closely with new board directors, including former Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri.

Strategic Initiatives

Marsocci pointed to a joint venture to develop new Armani Hotels & Resorts as an indication of future strategic moves.

"The great challenge will be maintaining the balance between the identity that defines us and the inevitable evolution we will have to pursue," he said.

Stake Sale Process

STAKE SALE

In his will, Armani listed France's LVMH and licensees EssilorLuxottica and L'Oréal as potential buyers - or another luxury group of comparable standing.

The fashion house, which sources said is working with Rothschild as financial adviser for the sale, had €500 million in net cash at the end of 2025.

Timeline and Valuation

Two people close to the matter said there was no pressure to clinch a sale and the deadlines set out in Armani's will are not strictly binding.

The process is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, but a deal could be postponed if market conditions fail to support an adequate valuation, the sources said. 

Bankers and advisers consulted by Reuters put the group's valuation at around €5 billion to €7 billion.

Licensing Accords and Potential Buyers

LICENSING ACCORDS

For L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica, a stake in Armani would help to protect licensing deals which last year netted almost €2 billion in revenue for the groups - and royalties for Armani.

Strategic Interests of Partners

"Licensing deals with L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica have been profitable. With the market demanding more accessible entry points, like accessories and beauty, as consumer spending tightens, these areas show strong potential for continued growth," said Gonzalo Brujó, CEO of consultancy Interbrand Global.

EssilorLuxottica would be interested only in a small holding and could consider partnering with other bidders, two people close to the matter said.

L'Oréal has little interest in entering the fashion business but is keen to safeguard a beauty licence that runs until 2050, according to another person close to the matter.

LVMH's Position and IPO Implications

LVMH, large enough to incorporate fashion, eyewear and beauty, has closely studied the possibility of a stand-alone investment, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. But LVMH tends to control brands in its portfolio and an IPO could complicate its bid for Armani if the heirs decided to list the company, the source said.

EssilorLuxottica declined to comment, while LVMH was not immediately available for comment.

L'Oreal told Reuters in an emailed reply to queries that its position on a possible Armani stake had not changed and it was honoured that Armani had mentioned the French cosmetic group. "L'Oréal will study this opportunity, which builds on our long-shared history, whenever the Armani S.p.A representatives choose to open the discussion," it added.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Lisa Jucca in Milan; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Armani’s will mandates that heirs sell a 15% stake within 12–18 months, with priority to LVMH, L’Oréal, or EssilorLuxottica (investing.com).
  • The Giorgio Armani Foundation, chaired by partner Pantaleo Dell’Orco, holds critical governance power and must approve any major decisions (investing.com).
  • Market valuation estimates vary between €5 billion and €12 billion; advisors like Rothschild are engaged but no sale decision is firm, with timing depending on conditions (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Armani considering a stake sale now?
The stake sale follows Giorgio Armani's will, which stipulated that around 15% should be sold 12-18 months after his death.
Who are the potential buyers for Armani's stake?
Potential buyers listed include LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, L'Oréal, or another luxury group of comparable standing.
What challenges is Armani facing post-founder?
Armani faces the need for evolution to remain relevant, declining sales, and the challenge of maintaining brand identity during leadership transition.
How important are licensing deals to Armani's business?
Licensing deals with L'Oréal and EssilorLuxottica are highly profitable, generating nearly €2 billion in revenue last year.
Is there urgency for Armani to complete the stake sale?
Sources indicate there is no strict pressure to close the sale quickly; timing will depend on favorable market conditions.

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