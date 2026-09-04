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German industrial orders increase due to large scale orders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industrial orders increase due to large scale orders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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German Industrial Orders Jump in July Driven by Ship and Aircraft Sales

Strong Growth in German Industrial Orders for July

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in July, driven by sales of ships, railway rolling stock and aircraft.

Monthly Performance and Analyst Expectations

Industrial orders rose by 2.5% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the national statistics office said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an increase of 0.3%.

Key Drivers of Growth

The increase was almost entirely attributable to growth in what the statistics office classifies as the manufacturing of other transport equipment, which includes aircraft, ships, trains and military vehicles. New orders rose by 126.4% in this sector month-on-month.

Impact of Large-Scale Orders

When excluding large-scale orders, new orders were 1.4% lower than in the previous month.

Broader Trends and Revisions

The less volatile three-month comparison showed that new orders from May to July were 2.9% higher than in the previous three months.

After revising provisional data, new orders in June increased by 3.7% compared with May, less than the 3.1% rise in the provisional figure.

Domestic vs. Foreign Orders

Foreign orders dropped by 2.1% in July, while domestic orders rose by 9.1% on the month, the statistics office said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline rise of 2.5% in July industrial orders exceeded the 0.3% forecast, fueled by massive transport‑equipment contracts
  • Large‑scale orders (aircraft, ships, trains, military vehicles) soared 126.4%, concealing a 1.4% decline in underlying demand
  • Three‑month trend remains positive (+2.9%), with strong domestic demand (+9.1%) offset by a drop in foreign orders (−2.1%)

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the increase in German industrial orders in July?
The increase was primarily due to large sales of ships, railway rolling stock, and aircraft.
By how much did German industrial orders rise in July?
Industrial orders rose by 2.5% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis.
How did foreign and domestic orders perform in July?
Foreign orders dropped by 2.1% while domestic orders rose by 9.1% on the month.
Which sector saw the most significant growth in new orders?
The manufacturing of other transport equipment, including aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles, saw new orders rise by 126.4% month-on-month.
How did new orders perform when excluding large-scale orders?
When excluding large-scale orders, new orders were 1.4% lower than in the previous month.

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