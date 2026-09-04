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J.P. Morgan, BNP Paribas forecast December ECB rate hike as energy risks linger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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J.P. Morgan, BNP Paribas forecast December ECB rate hike as energy risks linger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas Anticipate December ECB Rate Hike on Energy Risks

ECB Rate Hike Expectations Amid Energy and Inflation Concerns

Sept 4 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas said on Thursday they expect the European Central Bank to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike in December, as persistent inflation risks and elevated energy prices strengthen the case for further tightening.

Both brokerages had previously expected the ECB's tightening cycle to end without a December rate increase.

Revised Outlooks from Major Brokerages

The revised outlooks suggest borrowing costs in the euro zone will remain elevated for longer than previously anticipated, reflecting resilient regional economic growth and ongoing energy supply concerns.

BNP Paribas Analysis

"We think the persistence of the energy shock and the resilience of the economy make second-round effects more likely to materialise," said analysts at BNP Paribas in a note. Markets have almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank at its September 10 policy meeting, indicating a 99.2% probability, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Market Reactions and Energy Prices

Oil prices eased but remained above $95 a barrel. At the same time, eurozone bond yields retreated from multiyear highs, following recent market pressure as the escalating conflict in Iran boosted energy prices, stoking fears of persistent inflation and tighter monetary policy.

J.P. Morgan's Perspective on Further Tightening

Factors Driving the December Rate Hike

J.P. Morgan said "an interaction between more persistent energy price pressures, solid growth, sticky core inflation and a neutral rate that the ECB sees edging higher" would be the reason for a further rate hike in December.

BNP Paribas' Forward Guidance

BNP Paribas expects the ECB to hike interest rates by 25 bps at its meeting next week while leaving the door wide open to delivering more if evidence of second-round effects builds.

(Reporting by Akriti Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • J.P. Morgan now anticipates a 25 bps ECB rate hike in December, citing persistent energy shocks, strong growth, sticky core inflation, and a higher neutral rate (jpmorgan.com).
  • BNP Paribas also revised its forecast toward a December ECB hike, noting second-round effects likely from energy pressures and resilient economy (economic-research.bnpparibas.com).
  • Markets have already priced in almost a full probability of a 25 bps hike at the September 10 ECB meeting, reflecting heightened expectations of continued tightening (25bp.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas expect another ECB rate hike in December?
Both banks cite persistent inflation, elevated energy prices, and resilient economic growth as key factors behind their forecast for a December ECB rate hike.
What has changed in the ECB rate outlook for December?
J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas previously did not expect a December rate hike but have revised their outlooks due to ongoing inflation and energy risks.
What probability do markets assign to a September ECB rate hike?
Markets have almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point ECB rate hike at the September policy meeting, with an indicated probability of 99.2%.
How are energy prices influencing ECB monetary policy?
Elevated energy prices are raising inflation risks, prompting expectations of continued ECB policy tightening and higher interest rates.
What would trigger additional ECB rate hikes beyond December?
According to BNP Paribas, evidence of second-round effects from persistent energy shocks and inflation could lead to further ECB rate increases.

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