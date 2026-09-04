J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas Anticipate December ECB Rate Hike on Energy Risks

ECB Rate Hike Expectations Amid Energy and Inflation Concerns

Sept 4 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan and BNP Paribas said on Thursday they expect the European Central Bank to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike in December, as persistent inflation risks and elevated energy prices strengthen the case for further tightening.

Both brokerages had previously expected the ECB's tightening cycle to end without a December rate increase.

Revised Outlooks from Major Brokerages

The revised outlooks suggest borrowing costs in the euro zone will remain elevated for longer than previously anticipated, reflecting resilient regional economic growth and ongoing energy supply concerns.

BNP Paribas Analysis

"We think the persistence of the energy shock and the resilience of the economy make second-round effects more likely to materialise," said analysts at BNP Paribas in a note. Markets have almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank at its September 10 policy meeting, indicating a 99.2% probability, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Market Reactions and Energy Prices

Oil prices eased but remained above $95 a barrel. At the same time, eurozone bond yields retreated from multiyear highs, following recent market pressure as the escalating conflict in Iran boosted energy prices, stoking fears of persistent inflation and tighter monetary policy.

J.P. Morgan's Perspective on Further Tightening

Factors Driving the December Rate Hike

J.P. Morgan said "an interaction between more persistent energy price pressures, solid growth, sticky core inflation and a neutral rate that the ECB sees edging higher" would be the reason for a further rate hike in December.

BNP Paribas' Forward Guidance

BNP Paribas expects the ECB to hike interest rates by 25 bps at its meeting next week while leaving the door wide open to delivering more if evidence of second-round effects builds.

(Reporting by Akriti Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)