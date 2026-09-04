Volkswagen Shares Jump 7% in Frankfurt After Supervisory Board Turnaround Deal
Volkswagen's Market Surge Following Supervisory Board Agreement
Background on the Turnaround Deal
Supervisory Board's Role
Impact on Volkswagen's Strategy
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Volkswagen were up 7% in early trade in Frankfurt after the supervisory board of Europe's largest automaker late on Thursday struck an agreement on the group's biggest ever turnaround.
Market Reaction and Analyst Commentary
Investor Response
Future Outlook for Volkswagen Shares
(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Ludwig Burger)